Gary Neville fingers Bruno Fernandes as ‘part’ of Man Utd midfield mess

Manchester United “have to do a piece of business” in midfield, according to Gary Neville, who does not exempt Bruno Fernandes from criticism.

Neville picked United to finish in the Premier League top four last week after a narrow home defeat to Arsenal, but even he has had to “check” his optimism after the 1-1 draw at Fulham.

Ruben Amorim wasted Arsenal goodwill immediately as Manchester United sacrificed everything for nothing on Sunday at Craven Cottage.

Kobbie Mainoo did not come off the bench once again, with Amorim explaining that he is “fighting” with captain Fernandes for a spot.

Fernandes missed a penalty and was then subdued throughout, with Amorim trying him alongside Casemiro, Mason Mount and Manuel Ugarte in a non-functioning midfield.

“[My optimism] has been checked slightly because it felt like there were a couple of the old scars reappearing and opening up,” Neville said on The Gary Neville Podcast.

“I think the goalkeeper is still looking very shaky on those crosses from corners, which can’t continue because that anxiety builds, and then in central midfield I think United have to do a piece of business now.

“I would have liked to have thought that Mainoo could step up and be that person, but it’s quite clear that at this moment in time Ruben Amorim is not having him.

“He starts with Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, he then puts Mason Mount back in there and then he brings [Manuel] Ugarte on in front of him, which tells you he’s fourth-choice really.

“That means that they are going to need to get something sorted because it’s going to be a problem.

“The two in there do get exposed when that front three are just a little bit higher and that back five get pushed back a bit.

“Those gaps, those acres of space seem to open up, and I thought United got cut through quite a few times in the second half.

“I think Bruno Fernandes is part of that in there and he [Amorim] is going to have to sort it out.”

Fernandes was clearly rattled by missing that first-half penalty at Fulham, which happened after referee Chris Kavanagh walked across his path.

“Every penalty you have your own routines, you have things you do,” said the United captain after the game.

“It upset me because the referee didn’t apologise and that was what triggered me in the moment. But that was not the excuse to miss.

“I just had a bad hit. I put my foot too under the ball and that’s why it ended up going over the bar.

“We cannot be satisfied with one point. It is very disappointing to not win.”