Gary Neville names five dream strike partners for Hojlund at Man Utd – ‘They’d beat everyone up’

Gary Neville claims Rasmus Hojlund would be “beating everyone up” if he was up front with one of his five dream strike partners at Manchester United this season.

Hojlund is yet to register a Premier League goal since his £72m summer move from Atalanta but has impressed in the Champions League, scoring three goals in the opening two group games.

Reports suggest United are looking at potential new strikers in January to ease the burden on Hojlund, with three players thought to be on their shortlist.

Harry Kane was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford before his £100m move to Bayern, and Neville named the England captain, along with four Manchester United greats, as dream partners for the Denmark international.

Talking on the Webby and O’Neill YouTube channel, Neville said: “I love Hojlund. Hojlund is a player that fits the United profile of player.

“He’s young, he’s got plenty of growth, he’s strong. I’d hate to play against him.

“I’d have loved to see him up from with [Eric] Cantona, I’d love to see him up front with [Dwight] Yorke, I’d love to see him up front with [Andy] Cole, I’d love to see him up front with Wazza [Rooney].

“If he was up front with Wazza they’d beat everyone up. He’s having to be the man, not the assistant to the man, which he should be really and if he was up front with Harry Kane we’d be looking at someone rampaging through people this season.”

Hojlund admitted in an interview last week that he still needs to “find the rhythm” of the Premier League, but has faith in his own ability.

“I know my worth,” Hojlund said. “I know I have to perform every day because I play for Manchester United.

“In the end, I am only 20 years old and I am not the finished article yet. I still have a lot to improve and I am getting there slowly.

“I reckon I have had a fine start to the season and now we have to keep building and the goals will come in the Premier League.

“I play for my boyhood club. I have always supported Manchester United, so I am living my dream every day.

“I try to show personality and want to give 110 per cent every time I play a football match, so maybe that is the reason why they are showing a special bond towards me.

“I’ve tried my best every time I play, and I still need to find the rhythm.

“We have been struggling a little bit, but we are getting there now. We have had three wins in a row, so that is very positive.

“For sure (I’m still getting used to the Premier League). I improve every day and my team-mates are starting to see my patterns in the game as well, so it is getting better and better every day.”

