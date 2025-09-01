Gary Neville maintains Arsenal title pick but says ‘got to go and do it’ after Liverpool defeat

Gary Neville still believes Arsenal have the 'talent' to win the Premier League

Gary Neville has maintained his prediction that Arsenal will win the Premier League despite their 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s magnificent free kick was enough to secure the three points for Liverpool in a clash where chances were at a premium and it was a result that sent the Anfield side top of the table as the only team with a 100% record.

Liverpool fans’ Sunday became even better in the night when reports emerged that the club had agreed a £125m fee for Alexander Isak after a summer-long pursuit, making it hard to look past them for contenders for this season’s title.

Neville though has stuck with his pre-season prediction and said he will not change his mind even after another defensive-minded away trip by Mikel Arteta.

“I’ve tipped them for the title and I’m not going to change that after today,’ Neville said on his eponymous podcast for Sky Sports. “I’m not.

“There’s an element of belief I have that I think ‘Go on Declan Rice, you can be that player that runs through’ – or ‘Martin Odegaard, you can be the player that scores in this game’.

“Noni Madueke, I thought he had a good game today. I thought Eberechi Eze looked sharp when he came on.

“So there is the talent there to think they can go and do it. But they’ve got to go and do it. It’s thinking it, it’s saying it, it’s doing it.”

Neville’s former team-mate Wayne Rooney suggested it was now or never for Arteta who has only delivered an FA Cup since joining the club in 2019.

“Maybe not for Arsenal, but I think for Arteta, possibly,” he said on the Wayne Rooney Show.

“I think they’ve allowed him to bring a lot of players in, spend a lot of money. I imagine the board and certainly the fans will be expecting him to win the league. So I think it could be a big year for him.”

“[Liverpool] are a very good team. They’ve got the know-how and the knowledge of winning the league twice over the last few years. It’s a sign of a good team when you’re winning games.”

