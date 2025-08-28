Gary Neville makes bold Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction as Ian Wright chips in

Gary Neville has given his prediction ahead of Arsenal facing Liverpool at Anfield.

Gary Neville thinks Arsenal will beat Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday as last season’s Premier League champions host the runners-up.

The Gunners finished ten points adrift of the Reds last season as Arne Slot’s side won the Premier League title at a canter last campaign.

Both sides have invested heavily in their squads over the summer with Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres amongst Arsenal’s signings, while Liverpool have brought in Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and more.

Arsenal and Liverpool have both started well in terms of results with each side picking up a maximum six points from their first two matches of the season.

But Neville is fancying an Arsenal win with the former Manchester United defender claiming the Gunners will score twice off set-pieces.

Neville said on The Overlap: “I fancy Arsenal to win. I’m going to let him [Jamie Carragher] pick the score, but I think Arsenal will win.

“Arsenal to score two from set-pieces. It will be land of the giants with Arsenal on Sunday.

“He’ll go with [Mikel] Merino, [Declan] Rice, [Martin] Zubimendi, then [Eberechi] Eze or [Leandro] Trossard, but he’ll have the big back four, four or five in the box and they’ll score from set-pieces.

“I think Arsenal will score two from set-pieces, Liverpool will score one and it will be 2-1 to Arsenal.”

Arsenal legend Ian Wright also gave his prediction, agreeing with Neville, he said: “I think Liverpool will score one, but I’m going 2-1 to Arsenal.

“If that [Liverpool] defence did what they did against Bournemouth, we can win the game.”

15-year-old Max Dowman has had an big impact in his first few matches for Arsenal in pre-season and now the Premier League has begun and Wright has hailed the “fearless” youngster.

Wright said of Dowman: “When you speak to the guys in the team, they are just flabbergasted. It’s the ability to take on the information, they can’t believe it.

“When you hear someone like Declan Rice say, “I can’t believe he can just take it”, and this is why when he plays, he comes on and he’s going straight for you.

“He’s fearless. I don’t know if that’s just because it’s an exuberance of youth, but he’s still going at a man… a man.”

Wright added: “He’s very creative, he scores good goals, he’s everything you need.

“Do you know something? I think he’ll get some minutes at Anfield. Why wouldn’t you put a 15-year-old on at Anfield if you can, especially if you’re winning?

“The fact is, if he’s good enough to be there now… you can’t just be good enough to be there against Leeds when you’re 4-0 up. If you’re good enough to be in the first-team that means you’re in the first-team.”