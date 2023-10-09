Gary Neville ‘not having it’ in Scott McTominay at Man Utd rant

Gary Neville has hit out at Scott Mctominay’s critics after the Manchester United academy graduate’s heroics in the Red Devils’ 2-1 win over Brentford on Saturday.

McTominay has slipped down the pecking order at United this season following the arrivals of Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat in midfield and has been heavily linked with a move away from the club.

But the 26-year-old came off the bench to rescue his boyhood club against the Bees, scoring two goals in stoppage time to turn the game on its head.

And Neville took aim at the Scotland international’s critics on social media, insisting he “would run through a brick wall for the club”.

“Manchester United, yesterday I was happy,” he said on the Gary Neville Podcast. “I felt sorry for Brentford because I like them a lot, but it was huge.

“Huge in a sense that it would have been a depressing start to the season and by no stretch of the imagination does beating Brentford with two goals at home in the 93rd and 97th minute mean everything is okay, that’s far from it – it’s a mess. I was happy for Scott McTominay.

“The stuff on social media I have seen over the last few weeks, I think that’s the classic when a club is falling apart when you start to have your fanbase and media people questioning the work ethic of a kid who has come through the academy since the age of seven or eight. Sorry, I am not having that – that is one kid who would run through a brick wall for the club.

“The big question is the stability that is running right through the club at the moment, and it’s not there. I don’t think Manchester United will finish in the top five this season, I just don’t. I think they are way off it and I am surprised because seven or eight weeks ago, I had them finish third again.”

McTominay came through the United academy having joined the club as a five-year-old, and his passion for United was evident in post-match comments.

“Just never give up no matter the situation. At this football club it is demanded that you never throw the towel in, for me I have been brought up here since I was five, I know that better than anyone,” McTominay said.

“That might be one of my favourite moments on a football pitch. Two goals at the death was incredible, but I am just happy to be able to contribute and show people that I can do it.”

