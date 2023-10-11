Gary Neville compares Onana to six Man Utd ‘flip-flops’ as Keane says there’s ‘no way back’

Gary Neville has compared Andre Onana to six goalkeepers he played with in an “unsettling” time under Sir Alex Ferguson, as the Overlap pundits had their say on the summer signing’s struggles.

Onana has made a number of high-profile errors at Old Trafford since his £47m move from Inter Milan, with manager Erik ten Hag’s decision to sign the goalkeeper coming under scrutiny.

Neville compared Onana’s struggles to the Man United keepers the club had between Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar.

He also suggested that the 27-year-old can learn from De Gea, who also struggled at the beginning of his time at Old Trafford.

Neville said on The Overlap: “We’ve lived with it post Peter and pre Van der Sar we had Mark Bosnich, Fabian Barthez, Roy Carroll, Tim Howard, Ricardo, Massimo Taibi that’s six I can think of in a very short period of time and it was really unsettling for them.

“They’re good lads but you could feel that unsettled feeling. It was a bit of a flip flop. You knew you didn’t have Peter. Then Edwin came in as he was calm and had that stature.

“David de Gea didn’t have a great start but he came out of it and that’s something Onana will have to look at.”

Ian Wright claimed that it would be “scary” to play alongside Man United’s summer signing Andre Onana.

He said: “When you look at the mistakes, hopefully he’s got the mentality to get through it.

“Not even as a Man United fan, he frightens me simply because he makes so many mistakes. Because if you score two then you will still worry you will concede three.

“It would scare me playing with him at the moment. On the floor he’s very good and his passing, but I’m not seeing in the way he plays that makes me think he’s getting through that (his poor form).”

When asked by Neville what he makes of Onana, Roy Keane questioned whether there was any way back for the Cameroon international.

He said: “We talk about positions at any big club. Goalkeeper at Man United is huge for that personality, deal with mistakes but he’s already made six, seven, eight big mistakes that have lead to goals.

“It’s not been a great start it’s a long way back. We’ve had keepers at United who have had a tricky start and we thought they were really good goalkeepers but there seems to be no way back for him.”

OPINION: How do you solve a problem like Onana? You don’t drop him…

Jamie Carragher hit out at Onana for shouting at Harry Maguire, after the defender made a pre-season mistake against Borussia Dortmund.

Carragher said: “Is he making mistakes or is he a bad keeper? I think we will work that out in the next four to six weeks in how people actually see him.

“Is he just having a really bad run? Is he playing in front of a really poor back four and his confidence is gone? He is a good keeper he has played in the Champions League final but I can’t get out of my head what he did to Maguire.

“I thought it was awful and can’t get it out of my head. He’s going through a really bad time. Pyschologically it must be really affecting him, he’s probably never had this attention before, he’s at a new club and how would he feel if someone was running at him, throwing their arms around like a lunatic.

“It was a pre-season game you don’t need to go mad. It was only his second game for Man United he didn’t concede a goal, Maguire made a mistake on the half-way line and everyone is on his back having a really bad time. He’s (Onana) only been here two minutes.”