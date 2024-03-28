Gary Neville reveals the ‘only’ way Arsenal can beat Liverpool, Man City to the Premier League title

Gary Neville reckons Arsenal will have to beat Man City to win the Premier League.

Gary Neville has revealed the “only” way Arsenal can beat Liverpool and Manchester City to to the Premier League title.

The Gunners are chasing their first Premier League gong in 20 years and sit top of the table with ten games remaining.

Jamie Carragher reckons whoever triumphs this season will require 90 points, and Neville reckons Mikel Arteta’s side have to beat City at the Etihad on Sunday if they’re to go all the way.

“With the run-in, I think [Arsenal] have to win on Sunday,” Neville said on The Overlap. “You always have to imagine that City are going to be perfect.

“Unfortunately, we’re at the point in the season where they could win eight games on the bounce. I don’t think Arsenal will.

“The reason I say you have to win is because I am not sure who else is going to take points off City on the journey. Of course, they could drop points, it’s football.

“But that’s why I think [Sunday is] so important. City would be disappointed with a draw but I think to damage them, and to give you the full belief, I think you need to win.”

Neville feels that Sunday’s title battle, which Pep Guardiola has described as a “final”, can be a “beautiful game” for the Gunners.

“It’s a beautiful game for Arsenal,” Neville added. In the sense… It’s a beautiful game for us to watch Arsenal, to think about the fact you go back 12 months, there is a direct parallel between last season and this season.

“I always said at the end of last season, when they struggled, I wanted to see them in that situation again in the run-in against City, against the big teams and see how they handle it.

“I think we all probably feel the same. We’re a lot more confident that Arsenal are going to handle this game better than they did last year.

“This is the start of the run-in. It’s real. It’s happening now. Sunday, it’s huge. It’s a crossroads game. I think these games can sometimes signify or create history.

“As Arsenal, if you win on Sunday, you will look back on this game as the defining moment. I’m not saying it’s the only test.

“You could win on Sunday and then lose three games. But I don’t think you would. I think if you won Sunday, the confidence and belief would be huge and City’s would be dented.

“It’s a defining game for those players and manager. He’s got to show and demonstrate that he can live with Klopp and Guardiola and handle these big moments.”

