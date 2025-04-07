Manchester United legend Gary Neville has urged club chiefs to “serve” head coach Ruben Amorim with “five” summer signings “straight away”.

The Red Devils played a goalless draw against local rivals Man City on Sunday afternoon as the two sides could not be separated in a dull affair.

Man Utd are enduring a nightmare season as they have spent most of the 2024/25 campaign in the bottom half of the Premier League.

United have gradually improved under Amorim, but their squad is not suited to his preferred 3-5-2 formation and a huge overhaul is required this summer.

Neville claims Man Utd require at least “five” new signings with the “three up front and two wing-backs not good enough”.

“From a United perspective, I get why he’s gone back into a low block. But that’s what we’ve seen from Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik Ten Hag,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“They’ve all come in with the intention of playing high-press, high-energy football, but all end up going back to a low block in big games.

“I do understand why Ruben Amorim’s done that today, with the players he’s got, because he hasn’t got the players to adapt.

“They need five new players straight away before you even think about the rest of it.

“The three up front are not good enough and the two wing-backs, they’re not good enough. They need five players.

“They need to serve him with five players who are good enough in this system to be able to play his system the way he wants.”

Before kick-off, Neville suggested four former Red Devils “would do a lot better” than their current players.

“No Manchester United manager since Sir Alex Ferguson, other than Louis van Gaal, has been able to dominate games with possession. That’s a real problem,” Neville added.

“The players up front are just not of the quality required at the club. That sounds really harsh but it’s the truth.

“It’s going to need smart recruitment, that means getting players out for good prices and getting players in who are undervalued – which is what all teams are trying to do in the league!

“You could field four players that are not at Manchester United anymore – Anthony Elanga, Marcus Rashford, Danny Welbeck and Scott McTominay behind them – they would do a lot better than the current players as a four up front.

“United have let players go – and I’m not saying they’re the solution right now. But they’ve replaced players who weren’t at the standard, with players who are not at that level.”