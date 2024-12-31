Gary Neville has doubled down on his pre-season title prediction, stating “there’s still a long way to go” despite Liverpool being eight points clear on top of the Premier League.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool have been relentless in 2024/25, winning 14 of their opening 18 Premier League matches, most recently battering West Ham away from home.

Their only defeat in all competitions came against Nottingham Forest, who have shocked everyone in the first half of the campaign.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are currently second in the league table with 37 points from 19 matches.

They are ahead of Arsenal, who have a game in hand on Forest and were Neville’s favourites to win the title before a ball was kicked.

The Manchester United legend has stuck with his prediction despite the Gunners being 11 points behind Liverpool.

Neville revisited his pre-season predictions on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football and appears to have doubled down more out of hope than anything else.

“Liverpool are massive favourites and they’re in great form, but there’s still a long way to go,” the former England defender said.

“Arsenal have been through the mill last couple of years, they’ve gone to the wire, and sometimes when you win your first title, it doesn’t happen in the most expected way and things can happen.”

Neville added: “Things are going against Arsenal in this moment in time, and they’re hanging in there, but they’re the only team that can take it off Liverpool.

“I’m surprised about Chelsea’s defeats in the last couple of games, but I never thought they would win the title this season.

“I think Arsenal have got a resilience to them, they have got a back four that can hold it together and get through games, and I do think they’ll attack better in the next part of the season.

“I think they’ll hang in there, and if they can just get close towards the end, it could be that they can hunt Liverpool down. That’s what I’m hoping for!”

Arsenal are in action on New Years’ Day when they travel to Brentford.

The Bees have only lost once at home this term and will provide a stern test to the Gunners’ title credentials.

Liverpool are next in action at home to struggling Manchester United on Sunday before a trip to Tottenham in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

Mikel Arteta’s side are also in the last four of the Carabao Cup and have in-form Newcastle United, who comfortably beat the Red Devils 2-0 on Monday evening.

January looks like a particularly testing month for Arsenal, who travel to Brentford, Brighton and Wolves and host Tottenham and Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Liverpool, meanwhile, play United, Forest, Brentford and Ipswich Town.

