Gary Neville during his role as a pundit on Sky Sports.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed why he wants people to “stop talking” about Chelsea potentially winning the Premier League title.

Chelsea have entered the Premier League title conversation in recent weeks and they could have easily beaten leaders Arsenal at Stamford Bridge at the weekend.

However, the Blues have been marred by inconsistency and took a few steps back on Wednesday night as they were deservedly beaten 3-1 at Elland Road by Leeds United.

Arsenal, Man City and Aston Villa have won in recent days, so Chelsea have dropped to fourth in the Premier League table and nine points adrift of table-toppers Arsenal.

Now, Neville has insisted that the Blues cannot be mentioned as a serious contender for the Premier League title because their “spine isn’t good enough” and they are “miles off”.

“Against Leeds, Chelsea were out-muscled, out-fought, out-run,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“Let’s stop talking about Chelsea being a title winning team, it’s not there. They haven’t got the goalkeeper for it and they haven’t got the centre backs for it.

“But they will be a top four team. They’re miles away from being a title winning team.

“I know what a title winning team looks like and Chelsea fans will know what a title winning team looks like. Chelsea are way off it in certain areas of the pitch, the spine isn’t good enough.

“They have some excellent players and a lot to work with but they’re miles off a title winning team, they’re nowhere near.”

Despite this, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca claimed before his side’s loss to Leeds United that they “will be title contenders” if they are in their current position “in February or March”.

“If in February or March, we’re where we are now, we will be title contenders,” Maresca said.

“But in case we are not, it’s different. Now, in December and January, they are the months that define which teams are going to be title contenders.

When asked why he believes a title push is possible this season opposed to last, the Italian replied: “Because we spend time together, we’re going to be better and better.

“In this moment, we’re better than last season and next season, we are going to be better than this season.

“This is the reason why I think in a different way this season, even if you need to wait until February or March and then you can define the target.”