Gary Neville claims ‘stitched up’ David Coote shouldn’t be ‘cancelled’ for ‘sloppy’ decision

Gary Neville says David Coote was “stitched up” and was “sloppy” but doesn’t deserve to be “cancelled” before a second video was released that may well change the pundit’s mind.

Coote has been suspended by the PGMOL after the Premier League referee was filmed by former Nottinghamshire cricket Ben Kitt calling Liverpool “sh*t” and Klopp a “German c*nt”.

But Neville didn’t think that video was enough to “cancel” Coote, claiming Kitt’s disparaging comments about scousers were more worthy of rebuke.

“It will bring great disappointment to David and the refereeing community,” Neville told The Overlap US. “He has called Jurgen Klopp the c-word which is obviously a very aggressive word.

“But I didn’t see anything within his words that told me he had influenced decisions in a wrong way, or that he was trying to do Liverpool over.

“I hope they can get through it. If there had been any suggestion that he was making decisions against Liverpool or another club, I would say he has to go. He has called a manager a word because he has a bad relationship with him and they have had an argument.

“It was very sloppy. I am sure it is something he will regret for the rest of his life. But from a point of view of cancelling him, I am not sure. The minute you cancel him as a Premier League referee, you are effectively cancelling him from the game. I am not sure any organisation would look at him and offer him the chance to join.

“I actually think the worst words in the video were said by the guy sat next to him – ‘I hate Scousers’. Because that demonstrates a hatred to a group of people, which includes Liverpool and Everton.

“David Coote never said those words himself. He has been stitched up and it is a mess. It looks like he got drunk and let his mate film him, which is stupid. We have all done silly things when we have had too many drinks.

“It could become impossible for him to go into Premier League grounds or referee Liverpool again. We know that certain referees don’t take charge of matches at Old Trafford or Anfield or at other grounds because of their allegiance. For David Coote to be removed from Liverpool games would be a good step.

“In employment law, if you call someone a name, it is a warning. I don’t feel it is a sacking or dismissal. Taking him off Liverpool games and giving him a final warning is what I think should happen, not to lose his entire career. I don’t feel it has crossed that line.”

Neville wasn’t privy to a second video, sent to The Sun by ‘a pal’ of Coote’s, in which the referee is seen snorting white powder while away officiating at Euro 2024.

The source also revealed that Coote told him he hates refereeing at Goodison Park and thinks Andy Robertson is a “Scottish pr*ck”.

They told The Sun: “I believe that the FA and the governing body of the referees have to make sure that the sport we all love is protected and being officiated by the right people. My message to David Coote is…there’s help out there.

“The video of him bad-mouthing Klopp didn’t surprise me at all.

“He said to me Liverpool would definitely not win the Premier League. It just makes me question the kind of people running the Prem. He also described Andy Robertson as a ‘Scottish prick’.

“He did say that the worst place to referee was Goodison Park due to the young Scousers screaming, shouting, swearing at him and calling every name under the sun before the games had even started. And he mentioned he hated going to Bournemouth because it was just such a long way away.

“He did mention about Coventry City versus Oxford United on a Friday night on Sky Sports. He couldn’t really be a**** with this game…the fact that he had to go and referee in front of an empty Ricoh Arena. He said ‘I’m a bit too big for this’.”