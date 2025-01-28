Manchester United legend Gary Neville has explained why his former club should snub a “swap” deal involving Alejandro Garnacho and Chelsea.

The Red Devils have been focused on outgoings this month but have failed to force through a substantial sale.

Ruben Amorim’s side have made most of their squad available for a transfer as they are looking to raise funds for future additions and Garnahco is perhaps the most likely to move elsewhere.

The Argentina international is linked with Napoli as they need to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, though Chelsea are also in the running to sign the Man Utd winger.

Chelsea are already well-stocked in wide areas, but recent reports have suggested he could join the Premier League giants in a swap deal including Christopher Nkunku.

Neville is against this deal as he reckons Man Utd “need” to keep Garnacho.

“I don’t get it for United,” Neville admitted.

“Nkunku’s hardly kicked a ball, he obviously had the injury when he first came in but he’s struggled to get going at Chelsea.

“I’m not saying Garnacho is the best player in the world and that he needs to stay at Manchester United. If they get good money for him then okay that might work.

“But to swap him for Nkunku, I have to say that doesn’t feel like I move I would do if I was Manchester United.

“I can see why you would do it if you were Chelsea.”

Fellow club legend Rio Ferdinand does not believe Garnacho “fits the profile of player” desired by Amorim.

“I am,” Ferdinand said when asked whether he was surprised by the speculation regarding Garnacho.

“Where’s that spark coming from in this team? He probably doesn’t fit the profile of player that Ruben Amorim is used to having there.

“Alejandro Garnacho is an out-and-out winger but he’s definitely someone who has an impact. He will have an impact in the game and create something wherever he plays. The kid normally finds a way to make an impact and he’s out of the academy. Because of the financial rules clubs are being incentivise to sell homegrown talent and that should never be the case.

“In terms of the creativity, Manchester United need to improve. Ruben Amorim needs to find a way to get more out of the attacking players.”