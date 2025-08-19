Gary Neville has told Marcus Rashford to “concentrate on Barcelona” after the English forward criticised his parent club Manchester United.

Rashford is spending the season on loan in Spain having been dropped from the United squad midway through last season but was interviewed by Gary Lineker and Micah Richards in the build-up to the new La Liga season.

The 27-year-old criticised the way United was being run, accusing them of being in a transition without ever actually making a change.

“You see it with any team that’s been successful over a period of time: they have principles that any coach that comes in, any player that comes in, has to align to these principles or be able to add to these principles. Whereas at times I feel like United have just been … we’re hungry to win, so we’ll always try to adapt and to sign players that fit this system. But it’s reactionary.

“If your direction’s always changing, you can’t expect to be able to win the league. Yeah, you might win some cup tournaments, but it’s because you do have a good coach and you do have good players and you have match winners in your team – you’re not there by accident. This is what some people forget.

“So yeah, we’ve been way below where we deem United to be. But then if you take a step back, which I’ve been able to do, especially over the last six months – what do you expect? People say we’ve been in a transition for years. To be in a transition, you have to start the transition. So it’s like the actual transition’s not started yet.”

But Neville, who predicted United to finish in the top four this season, dismissed Rashford’s comments when speaking on Sky’s Monday Night Football, suggesting the player should “concentrate on Barcelona.”

“Let’s ignore that, because I don’t want to go into Marcus Rashford comments tonight,” Neville said when Rashford’s criticism was put to him.

“He was there at the club for 10 years and had his opportunity to impact the club. Ruben Amorim, this year, I think will do a good job. Marcus should concentrate on Barcelona.”

Neville’s defence of the club came after he named Amorim as his manager to watch this season. The former right back said “all eyes are on him” and predicted “massive pressure” if he does not perform.

“This season I think the manager to watch is the United manager,” Neville said.

“All eyes are on him. Can he do it? He had a horrible start to his United career. He didn’t want the job part way through last season.

“I think if he’s down in the bottom half of the table he’ll be under massive pressure.”

