Gary Neville predicts two Southgate changes for England as major ‘disruption’ mooted

Gary Neville thinks Gareth Southgate will make two England changes for their clash with Slovenia on Tuesday and didn’t rule out a major “disruption” in the form of a formation switch.

England are top of Group C having beaten Serbia and drawn with Denmark, but neither display was particularly convincing from one of the pre-tournament favourites and the game against the Danes in particular was met with derision from the majority of pundits and Three Lions fans, with many calling for the manager’s head.

‘Three at the back’

Both Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold were taken off in the second half against Denmark, and Neville reckons both will sit out the final group clash against Slovenia, though the ITV pundit has urged Southgate not to bring in Eberechi Eze or Conor Gallagher, who came on to replace them on Thursday.

“[Gareth] will disrupt it, he has to,” the ex-England international told ITV.

“He talked about a partner for Rice and maybe some pace upfront alongside Kane. That’s Gordon and that’s Mainoo. Declan Rice must have a partner in midfield who can play and get us playing out from the back.

“I think that pace question is there, we’ve been talking about it for a few days. I think he could even be disruptive enough to do what he did in previous tournaments and go to a three at the back as well. It’s that left wing-back role that’s a bit difficult for Gareth.”

‘Still in a great position’

Despite the widespread frustrations surrounding England, Neville is trying to focus on the positives.

He added: “The great thing is he’s changing the players and changing the system which he has to – he has to disrupt it to change the dynamic of the first two games – but he’s doing it from a position of strength,” Neville added.

“We are top of the group and likely to beat Slovenia. It’s not like in the past where we’ve been right up against it and we’ve been panicking and the heat really is on. These players are still in a great position.”