Gary Neville has praised Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko after he snubbed interest from the Premier League to extend his RB Leipzig contract.

Sesko extended his Leipzig contract earlier this week, opting against a move to England having been linked with Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea.

“I had a good first year at RB Leipzig and am incredibly happy to be here,” Sesko said after signing a new deal.

“Team, club, city, fans – the overall package is simply outstanding for me. The early contract extension was therefore the logical next step for me.

“Even though I didn’t play or score as much in the first half of the season, this phase was very important for me and my development.

“I feel a lot of trust and appreciation throughout the club and that is crucial for being able to perform to my full potential. In the second half of the season in particular, I was able to give something back with my goals.

“We have a team with great potential and a balanced mix of young and experienced players. I’m really looking forward to taking the next steps with this team.”

Sesko starred for Slovenia as they drew their Euro 2024 opener 1-1 against Denmark.

Slovenia trailed for the majority of the match but salvaged a point through Erik Janza’s 77th minute strike which came an hour after Christian Eriksen’s opener.

The former Arsenal target did not score but threatened with his outstanding long-range shooting, striking the post from 30 yards out in the second half.

On punditry duty, former Manchester United and England right-back Neville said he understands why Sesko would want to stay at Leipzig for another year.

“[He’s got] goals, youth and physically,” Neville said of the 21-year-old.

“I think we are moving back to having a big physical striker up front the game seems to have flipped a little bit by having big defenders and big strikers.

“He is someone who has so much potential and you can see why Premier League clubs are interested. But I can also see why, what is being suggested, he is staying at Leipzig for another year.

“It will give him the chance to grow without the spotlight you get on you in the Premier League and just develop his game a little bit more.”

