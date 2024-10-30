Gary Neville says ‘victim’ Ten Hag made ‘two of the worst transfers’ in Man Utd history as ‘legacy’ defined

Gary Neville claims “two of the worst signings” in Manchester United history were made under Erik ten Hag’s watch at Old Trafford as the Red Devils legend defined the former manager’s “legacy” at the club.

United look set to appoint Ruben Amorim as Ten Hag’s successor after the Dutchman was sacked following their fourth Premier League defeat of the season after just eight games.

New co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, under the advisement of his new club directors after a thorough strategic review, decided to hand Ten Hag a contract extension, in large part due to their surprising FA Cup final win over rivals Manchester City.

But having led United to their worst-ever Premier League finish of eighth last term, Ten Hag has failed to right a sinking ship and with the Red Devils currently 14th in the top flight the 54-year-old was giving his marching orders on Monday.

Despite their rotten displays in the Premier League, Neville believes the FA Cup victory over City and the Carabao Cup gong the season before will be Ten Hag’s “legacy”.

“[Erik ten Hag’s] legacy will definitely be winning those two trophies but particularly the Manchester derby in the FA Cup final,” Neville said on The Overlap US.

“That was a special day for every Man United fan that won’t be forgotten. It was a really, really great day and that won’t go away.

“I remember how bad it was when David Moyes got sacked and the problem is over the past ten years we’ve had another group of managers, including Erik ten Hag, who have not done much better.

“I just hope in five year’s time we aren’t looking back and still thinking that. It’s all about the club getting it [the next appointment] right.

“The performances have been really poor this season, the results have been shocking, the league position is terrible. So he can’t complain.

“His legacy is definitely winning two trophies in two seasons through a very difficult point.”

But Neville also believes Ten Hag oversaw “two of the worst signings” the club has ever made, in Casemiro, who joined from Real Madrid for £50m in the summer of 2022, and Antony, whom they paid £80m for to bring in from Ajax in the same transfer window.

“The recruitment to be fair has been appalling for ten years and he’s been a victim of that himself,” Neville added.

“I think he oversaw two of the worst transfers Manchester United will ever have made in the signings of Casemiro and Antony.

“They were signed for £140-150m in a panic after the Brentford and Brighton losses. I hope I’m wrong, I hope Casemiro can do a great job for the club for four or five years and I hope Antony comes good.

“But those signings are why United have had to go back into the transfer market and sign [Manuel] Ugarte and other players.

“That was the ultimate in poor management from those above Erik ten Hag. That should have been one big fat no when those two players became available for those prices and those salaries.”