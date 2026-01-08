Gary Neville warns Man Utd of ‘Groundhog day cycle’ if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is appointed

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been linked with a return to the Old Trafford dugout.

Gary Neville has said Manchester United re-hiring Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be ‘Groundhog Day’ with the club stuck in a ‘cycle.’

Almost 50 months on since they last sacked him, United are reportedly considering re-hiring Solskjaer on an interim basis until the end of the year ahead of appointing a permanent boss in the summer.

Solskjaer is one of two names thought to be in contention, along with Michael Carrick who has also managed the club in the past, but Neville believes either hire would be part of a familiar pattern.

“They put Ryan [Giggs] in charge 10 years ago, then Ole came in charge and you go back to the old boys, then you go for a new one, then you go for more experience,” Neville said in his role as a Sky Sports pundit.

“It is almost like a cycle, like a movie we have all seen before and Groundhog Day. What I do think is Ole is someone who absolutely loves the club, he knows the job, he has been in the job.

“The other names that have been mentioned — Michael Carrick, Ruud van Nistelrooy — these are really fantastic people. I trained with those guys for a lot of years.

“They love the club intensely, they get the club, but still they are going to come under a lot of pressure in this next four or five months if results don’t go their way and they are going to have to be ready for that.

“Whoever is going to get it out of those three who are being mentioned, I wish them all the best because it is a tough role.”

Current caretaker boss Darren Fletcher did not do his credentials much good as United could only draw 2-2 with Burnley in his first game in charge while names like Oliver Glasner, Gareth Southgate and Thomas Tuchel have been mentioned as candidates for next season.

Fletcher is likely to be in charge for United’s FA Cup match against Brighton this weekend but Neville picked out Casemiro as a player who the Scot will feel most let down by.

“There’s an inquisition going on back there but Burnley have some bright play,” Neville said of Wednesday’s game.

“He shakes his head, Darren Fletcher, he can’t believe what he’s seen down that side.

“I think when he looks at it a little bit closer at half-time, or on his monitor, he will see Casemiro with Bashir Humphreys… it’s just really clear, the Brazilian goes up to Humphreys and then for some reason he just lets him run off.”

