Gary O’Neil backs Wolves star to ‘get us through’ tough period as new contract signed

Gary O’Neil has backed Jose Sa to help guide Wolves through their rocky patch after the goalkeeper penned a new four-year deal.

The 30-year-old has committed his future to Molineux until 2027, with the option of another 12 months.

Wolves host Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday with O’Neil, who replaced Julen Lopetegui in the summer, already under fire from fans.

They blew a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 in the Carabao Cup at Ipswich on Tuesday, with Sa rested, and O’Neil believes the goalkeeper is key to their recovery hopes.

“When the team start to suffer tough spells, good goalkeepers seem to grow. You can see them behind going ‘no worries I’ll get us through this bit’,” said O’Neil, who has won one of his opening six league games.

“I always get that sense from Jose. He can get us through those bits where they might not be going our way and that’s a huge quality to have.

“The main message around Jose is we’re delighted to have a top goalkeeper at the club. You know if you’re suffering a tough spell and there’s balls coming in the box, he is going to come and claim them.

“It’s a huge bonus for everyone around the club. We can still improve him, from the first few performances he has made some big saves, we’re working hard with him on decision-making and control.”

Portugal international Sa signed from Olympiacos in 2021 and has made 82 appearances in all competitions.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “We’re excited that Jose will be part of this next stage and cycle we’ll be going through, and he’ll play an important role in that, on and off the pitch. He’s excited by what we’re trying to do but also understands that people like him, in his position, are really important for us.

“It’s something that he’s earned. He’s been a really important player to us and a leader off the pitch and is improving all the time. It’s a reward for his hard work primarily, but also shows his importance to us.

“He can see where the club are going and what we’re looking to do over the next few windows, so he was excited by that also. He’s a winner, is someone who shoulders responsibility and wants us to move forward.”

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is banned for the visit of City after his red card in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Luton while Tommy Doyle is unable to face his parent club.

O’Neil added: “It’s a good opportunity to see where we’re at, be the best version of us and you see where that gets you on the day. Manchester City are probably the best side in world football, we need a lot to align.”

