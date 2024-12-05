Gary O’Neil responds to Wolves sack chants and calls for ex-manager after Everton thumping

Gary O’Neil said “the negative noise is always loudest” after the travelling fans were calling for the Wolves manager’s head after watching their side get thumped by Everton at Goodison Park.

Craig Dawson scored two own goals as Wolves allowed a Toffees side who had not scored for five games to run out 4-0 winners.

The result leaves Wolves second-bottom on just nine points from their opening 14 games of the season ahead of a trip to West Ham on Monday, in a game set to be dubbed ‘El Sackico’ with opposite number and former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui also under significant pressure.

That’s if they both last that long, because the Wolves board will be concerned by the vocal frustration of their fans as well as them signing about ex-boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who’s now in charge of Nottingham Forest.

O’Neil went over to the Wolves fans after the game and was roundly jeered.

“I go over there to see them because I appreciate every single one of the Wolves fanbase,” said O’Neil. “They have given me unbelievable support since I arrived at the football club.

“We managed to produce some unbelievable stuff last season – away at Chelsea, Tottenham and West Brom – with a team that was heavily tipped by most of the nation for relegation, but we were nowhere near it, ever.

“We enjoyed that together, so now that it is tough I am happy to go over there and look them right in the face and take any criticism they want to throw at me. I accept responsibility for my part in that and that will not change how I feel about them and what they have given me over the last 15 months.

“I understand how difficult this role is because I know every single detail at this football club and the dressing room, but that is my job, which is what I signed up for and what I need to do.

“I will continue to take responsibility for all of my part on where we are at this moment. Whatever the fans may think of me and my team, there definitely isn’t anyone working harder to help their football club than me.

“I will continue to do so until someone tells me not to.”

Asked if he is the right man to take the club forward, O’Neil replied: “I will back myself in any role given to get the most out of the group.

“I understand the drive for change from the supporters, you never know how many of them it is or what percentage it is, but the negative noise is always the loudest.

“The playing group are still together and I still have a lot of things that I will try and do to given them a better chance than this evening.”