Germany kicked off Euro 2024 with a dominant performance as four different scorers helped the hosts ruthlessly dispatch an abysmal 10-man Scotland.

As one of the tournament favourites, much was expected of Germany but most predicted Scotland to offer at least some form of resistance to an imposing attack.

But Julian Nagelsmann’s side raced into a two-goal lead within 20 minutes through 21-year-olds Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala, the latter of whom was particularly brilliant throughout.

Kai Havertz made it 3-0 on the stroke of half-time with a penalty after Ryan Porteous was shown a red card for an abhorrent tackle on Ilkay Gundogan, whose touch in the second half from a stunning Musiala pass was collected by substitute Niclas Fullkrug and hammered into the top corner to make it 4-0.

Scotland clawed a consolation goal back in the final minutes through a deflection off Antonio Rudiger on what was otherwise a chastening night for Steve Clarke and his side, only for Emre Can to complete a glorious team move soon after to restore Germany’s four-goal lead and secure the biggest win ever in the opening game of a European Championship.

Full report to follow.

READ NEXT: Euro 2024 predictions: A France-Germany final and classic semi-final woe for brave England