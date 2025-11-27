Steven Gerrard suggests four Liverpool players on the pitch at the end of their defeat to PSV Eindhoven shows just how bad things have got at Anfield as the Reds legend hammered one “criminal” star in particular.

Liverpool fell to there ninth defeat in 12 games on Wednesday, their worst run since 1954, with the 4-1 defeat at Anfield a new nadir for the Reds in a harrowing stretch after they walked to the Premier League title last term.

Jamie Carragher is very “angry”, Curtis Jones wants Liverpool to “go and smash someone” and although Arne Slot may well be reflecting on his approaching “untenable” position”, Gerrard thinks it’s too early to say the Reds are in crisis.

He told TNT Sports: “Crisis is a very strong word and disrespectful to some of the players that have delivered for this football club, and for the manager that’s delivered three months ago.

“If this was six months down the line, a year down the line and we’re further away from that success, maybe you can use that word. But you can’t deny the team is struggling massively, they’re on a terrible run, confidence is at an all-time low and they just keep bleeding.

“Unless the managers can find answers and stability in the team it’s going to continue.”

Mohamed Salah has been criticised by Carragher for not fronting up to the media during this harrowing run having bee more than willing to do so as he was gunning for a new contract.

And there have been widespread calls for Slot to drop the Liverpool hero as he’s not producing in the final third and does nothing to aid his right-back in defence.

But Gerrard insists any manager would still be starting Salah as Liverpool need their best players on the pitch.

“They’re in a real difficult moment,” he added. “Whoever is managing Liverpool right now would pick Mo Salah. Liverpool need all the good players on the pitch to try and find some stability.

“They’re conceding too many goals, they’re wide open in transition. Look very vulnerable and unstable soon as the ball turns over.

“Anfield tells a story, the seats were empty with 10 minutes to go, as soon as the third goal went in the game was over.

“Liverpool’s problems become deeper, the pressure intensifies even more. There needs to be a lot of soul searching tonight for sure.”

Ibrahima Konate endured another difficult evening in a difficult season and having been hooked in the 76th minute, Liverpool were left with a makeshift defence which Gerrard insisted will “never be a Liverpool back four”, before hitting out at Milos Kerkez for his “criminal” performance.

“The substitution of Konate was huge, that sends a story,” Gerrard said. “You look at the back four that you finish with: Curtis Jones, Gravenberch, Van Dijk and Kerkez. That’s not a Liverpool back four, never will be.”

He added: “Kerkez to me is out of position for the majority of the game. It’s criminal to be on that side of the attacker. You have to be on the inside. He gives himself no chance.”