Steven Gerrard has urged Mikel Arteta to recall two Arsenal players for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final and showered praise on one “immense” player after their performance on Wednesday night.

Viktor Gyokeres gave Arsenal the lead from the spot after he was bundled over in the box by Dávid Hancko, before Julian Alvarez also converted a penalty to level the tie following a Ben White handball.

There was late controversy when referee Danny Makkelie overturned his decision to award Arsenal another penalty for a Hancko foul on Eberechi Eze after being asked to consult his pitch-side monitor.

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Arsenal will head into the second leg at the Emirates as strong favourites to prevail and reach the Champions League final, but Gerrard believes Arteta should bring Eze and Bukayo Saka back into his starting lineup after both made a positive impact from the bench in the Wanda Metropolitano.

“I think in the second leg that have got to get Eze on the pitch,” he told TNT Sports post-match.

“I think he gives hem just that little bit more spark, little bit more power. He just looks that little bit more dangerous for me.”

Asked if Saka should also come into the team for the second leg, Gerrard added: “He does for me. You play your big-game players in the second leg.

“You can understand them wanting to change and freshen the energy up and change the squad about, but you play your biggest players in the second leg of a Champions League semi-final.”

Declan Rice was asked to play a slightly deeper role than he’s become accustomed to in the first leg, often dropping deep between the two centre-backs, and Gerrard was full of praise for yet another “outstanding performance” from the England international.

“I thought he was immense, especially in the first half,” Gerrard added. “He was dominant, in and out of possession, played a slightly different role, slightly deeper.

“I think he was asked to drop in between the centre halves just to give them the extra man in the build-up because they were pressing with two centre forwards.

“But I think out of possession, the way he rgains the ball, the way he covers ground, he’s some size and he’s some profile. I thought it was an outstanding performance from him once again.”

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