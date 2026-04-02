Steven Gerrard insists there’s no way back for Arne Slot as the fans have turned following their “really dire” performances this season.

Liverpool are currently 21 points adrift of leaders Arsenal, who they finished ten points ahead of last term as they strolled to the Premier League title.

The Reds are still in the Champions League and FA Cup but there isn’t much faith from fans that they will win either competition unless their form improves dramatically.

After their 2-1 defeat to Brighton last weekend, there were claims that Slot is now under intense pressure to keep his job at Anfield.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Gerrard said the Dutchman still has his backing to turn things around despite some “really dire” displays from the Reds this term.

“He has [got credit in the bank] with me because more than anyone on the planet, I know how difficult it is to win a league,” Gerrard said.

“And for him to come in and win a league in his first season, being asked questions in the media a long time, what do you think, does it need to change and blah, blah, blah… He’s got a lot more credit with me.

“You know how difficult it is. Jamie [Carragher] will tell you, the Liverpool demand, they expect to win it every year. So I think he needs the opportunity to sort of play himself out of trouble and fix the issues and try and get himself back in a good place.

“And I think he did during that period a few months ago, where they’d lost nine out of 12, but then they went on a run where he took them from 12th to fourth in the league.

“And I think someone who’s won a league deserves at least a full season to try and get out of the problems and the issues that they’ve got.

“I’m certainly one of those people, but I have to understand what the fans are saying as well, because it has been dire in certain games and performances. Really dire.”

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But Gerrard reckons the end is nigh for Slot as the fans have turned on the Dutchman.

Gerrard continued: “I hear really good things about him as a coach – his style, his tactics, the details.

“But as a Liverpool fan now and as an ex-player who knows what it’s like from the inside, these Liverpool fans, once they’ve got to this stage it’s very difficult to get them back around.”

On his possible return to Liverpool to take the managerial reins, Gerrard added: “I’ve got a brilliant connection with the club. I always have, and probably a stronger connection since I left. They’ve always been unbelievable.

“Any help or area I could help the club in, I’d always try and do it if I could. But I suppose what you want to know is, do you want to manage Liverpool at some point in your life? Of course, that would be a dream, but I think would I be ready for it right now to take it over a period of time?

“Probably not, but is there a possibility in the future to be alongside someone, them elite managers that you’re talking about?”

Gerrard was then asked if he would be open to becoming someone’s assistant manager at Anfield.

He responded: “Depends who it is and how the conversation goes, and does he need me? What does he think I can offer?”

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