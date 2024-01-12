Get 60% off HelloFresh recipe boxes with special Planet Sport discount code

New year, new month… new you? The beginning of 2024 brings the opportunity to make a fresh start and we have teamed up with HelloFresh to help.

With the January transfer window now officially open, this is the month for your favourite team to replace the old with the new as they strive to make 2024 a year to remember.

And we’ve negotiated our own January bargain with HelloFresh, the UK’s Leading Recipe Box delivery service, to offer our readers in the UK and Ireland the chance to get 2024 off to a flying start by signing up to a special offer.

By entering the code HFPLANETSUK, UK readers can get 60% off your first box and 20% off for the following seven weeks. While Irish-based readers can get up to €75 off your first three boxes by entering the code HFPLANETSIE.

Prepare for the agonising old “what do you want to eat?” conversation to be banished from your life once and for all: HelloFresh promises to be an absolute game-changer of a January signing.

By signing up, you will be able to choose from a delectable selection of chef-created recipes – tested 200 times to ensure your meals are as delicious to eat as they are easy to make – delivered direct to your door with plans tailor-made to suit your taste and lifestyle.

If variety is indeed the spice of life, HelloFresh adds a welcome sprinkle of flexibility to save you time, money and waste.

All you need to do is pick a plan to meet the needs of your household – including the number of meals and portions you need – and HelloFresh will handle the rest, sending fresh pre-proportioned ingredients and step-by-step recipe guides to you every week.

You have full control over what meals you get and when you get them. It’s easy to add extra portions, change recipes, modify your delivery time or even skip a week (or several!).

The menu is varied so there’s always something new to try, with ingredients freshly sourced for your chosen recipes and safely packed for the journey to your home.

Delivery times are from 8am to 8pm on the day you choose, but if you’re not at home? Not a problem! HelloFresh allows you to add special delivery instructions to your account, with the option to change your delivery day online if you need to.

We at Planet Sport have already been tucking into the treats HelloFresh have to offer – and it’d be rude not to recommend some of our favourites so far.

For starters, why not try the Ultimate Chicken Tikka and Rice, with Crispy Shallot Topping and Garlic Coriander Naan?

Containing just 3.12g of salt in every serving and with a cooking time of 30 minutes, it is an extra-special twist on a classic recipe, providing a comforting taste of everyday luxury during these cold winter months.

Or, for those in more of a rush, how about the Sticky Spiced Beef, requiring just 20 minutes each to prepare and cook?

With Pomegranate Molasses, Tabbouleh and Yoghurt, the Sticky Spiced Beef contains less than 650 calories and is high in protein, providing the strength to tussle with those pesky centre-backs as a corner kick swings into the penalty box.

For those searching for a family-friendly option, meanwhile, look no further than Korma Baked Basa and Chips, with Garlic Butter Peas and Mango Chutney.

A perfect dinner night option and bursting full of flavour, this choice is one of several Climate Conscious recipes – responsible for the lowest amount of CO2e emissions on the weekly menu and producing at least two-to-three fewer carbon emissions than the average HelloFresh meal – available.

With Veganuary an ever-growing trend over recent years, HelloFresh also has more than 2,700 vegetarian recipes and meal ideas to choose from.

See, for instance, the Cheese & Caramelised Onion Veggie Burger, with Wedges and Rocket & Tomato Salad – an ideal option to incorporate more veg into your diet and try something new.

And what’s not to like about the Creamy Gochujang Spinach & Ricotta Ravioli, with Mushrooms, Cheese and Crispy Onions?

Quick. Easy. Spicy. Under 650 calories. And veggie. Perfect.

Last but certainly not least, just wait until you try the Quick Thai Green Style Veggie Curry with Zesty Jasmine Rice – guaranteed to blow your socks off in double-quick time.

Another Climate Conscious selection, this extra-spicy curry contains fewer than 650 calories and requires just 20 minutes to cook up a storm.

Take it from us: no meat never tasted so good.

HelloFresh UK

Offer: Get 60% off your first box and 20% off for the following seven weeks

Code: HFPLANETSUK

HelloFresh.co.uk

HelloFresh Ireland

Offer: Up to €75 off your first three boxes

Code: HFPLANETSIE

HelloFresh.ie