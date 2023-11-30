Get Endrick on a plane to Madrid ASAP – he’s already morphed into a golazo-obsessed Galactico

If somebody could tell Endrick that he’s already pre-agreed a move to Real Madrid and he’s probably set for life so that he stops making us all look even more talentless, that would be brilliant. Thanks.

Seriously, what are they feeding this lad down in Brazil and where can we get it in bulk quantities?

The teenager looked destined for stardom from the minute he pulled on the Palmeiras shirt for the first time and has only snowballed in the time since.

Read the article at Planet Football.