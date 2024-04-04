‘Get rid’ – Ferdinand sends Rashford warning as Keane claims Man Utd star needs ‘kick up the’ proverbial

Roy Keane claims Marcus Rashford could do with “an old-fashioned kick up the a***” at Manchester United while Rio Ferdinand questioned whether he had the right people advising him.

Rashford thrived in Erik ten Hag’s first season, scoring 30 goals in all competitions, but has struggled this term, finding the net just eight times in 36 appearances, with his off-field antics also raising concerns.

“An old-fashioned kick up the a***”

The England international was heavily criticised after going to nightclub in the wake of United’s 3-0 derby defeat to Manchester City in November, and faced further criticism for calling in sick after a ‘tequila-fulled bender’ in Belfast in January.

Rashford’s dip in form has coincided with wider issues at United, with manager Erik ten Hag facing an uncertain future on the back of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s acquisition of a 27.7 per cent stake in the club.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Keane claimed Rashford needs to be doing more, as do those around him.

“There’s no question mark about his [Marcus Rashford’s] ability,” he said. “He’s outstanding – but there’s something amiss with him.

“We’ve had these conversations every few months – a player can have an off-spell or a dip, but he’s certainly not enjoying his football.

“I wouldn’t say I’m worried about him, but you look at him and there’s something amiss. The people around him, whether it be family or his manager, who’s on his case every day?

“Who is giving him an old-fashioned kick up the a*** and saying ‘Come on, we need more from you’. If you want to be this leader, and you’re on the big contracts, then there is that responsibility.”

Keane went onto claim that despite his struggles, given his background at the club along with his age, there is still plenty of time for Rashford to turn things around.

“I don’t think that is happening, I don’t think there is anybody on his case,” he added.

“That doesn’t mean to say he still can’t produce and start running a bit more. He’s been at the club a long time, since he was a kid.”

Needs the right people around him

Rio Ferdinand questioned what those around him are doing to help, and whether he needs to seek different advice.

Ferdinand said: “It’s a pivotal moment in his [Marcus Rashford’s] career now. He’s not a kid anymore. A lot of people look at potential and talent.

“He’s 26 – what were you [the panel] doing at 26? We were still making mistakes, don’t get me wrong, but on the football pitch you had it locked down, you knew what you were doing, you knew what you were about, who you were.

“There’s a big decision to make for him. From him, he’s got to look at who is around him. I know his family play a big part with him, which is great, but who are the external people around that?

“Are they the right people, are they enabling him to make excuses for himself behind closed doors, or are they saying, ‘Look at yourself, and be accountable for what you are doing’? He needs to look at that and own that and make big decisions.

“When I joined Leeds United, I could’ve gone to Chelsea, and they were probably the club I preferred to go to at the time.

“The reason I left [West Ham] to go to Leeds was because it was out of London, and the external people around me, I needed to get away from.

“He’ll need to either decide to get rid of them and stay in Manchester or leave Manchester and get rid of those people.

“It might be an accumulation of different things, but that could be a big part because the people around you do have a big influence on how you are – especially accountability.”

