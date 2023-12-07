‘Get rid’ – Wright delivers Ten Hag sack verdict as rival Prem manager puts Man Utd boss to shame

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has explained why he thinks Manchester United should “get rid” of manager Erik ten Hag following their poor start to the season.

Ten Hag has been Man Utd’s manager for around 18 months. He enjoyed a strong debut season but he has endured a rough start to this campaign and is among the favourites in the Premier League sack race.

After being prematurely eliminated from the Carabao Cup, they are likely to be dumped out of the Champions League at the group stage.

Man Utd‘s form in the Premier League has been the only saving grace for Ten Hag. The pressure piled on the Dutchman following their 1-0 loss to Newcastle United but they bounced back on Wednesday night as they beat Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Before Man Utd’s win over Chelsea, Wright, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane discussed what the new Old Trafford regime under Sir Jim Ratcliffe should do with the Man Utd squad.

Neville, Carragher and Keane think Ten Hag should be given more time, but Wright compared United to Tottenham when explaining why he thinks the Premier League giants should “get rid”.

“Ditch, I’d get rid of him, I’d move him on,” Wright said on Sky Bet’s Stick to Football podcast.

“I think, when I look at the way Man United are playing…you only have to look at Ange and the way he’s changed things so quickly and a pattern of play, how they want to do certain things and I still haven’t seen that with United up to this point.

“So, I’m thinking with everything that’s gone on, you want to see in 18 months, we should be seeing a certain way that Man United are playing.

“They should be controlling games and winning games now. So I’d probably get rid.”

Scott McTominay was the match-winner for United against Chelsea as his brace settled the game in his side’s favour. Post-match, the Scotland international insisted that they need to be more consistent.

“We barely pay attention to that in terms of we just concentrate on how we’re playing and if the style of football that we’re playing is how the manager wants,” McTominay told reporters.

“In games like tonight it was and against Newcastle it wasn’t, so we have to find that balance between us where we try and do that every single week.

“I felt like that was a game where we had to come out and show to the fans that we have full focus on this game, we want to play well and give a reaction.

“It has to be like that every week, though, which is something that (when) I was in the dressing room… there was players speaking about it.

“(It) can’t just be one game where we need to show a reaction. It has to come out and show that every week.”