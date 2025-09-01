Gianluigi Donnarumma ‘to undergo’ medical in Italy ahead of ‘done and sealed’ Man City move

Gianluigi Donnarumma will have his medical in Italy today ahead of a move to Manchester City as Pep Guardiola reinforces his goalkeeper depth.

James Trafford’s shaky start to the new season has prompted City to pounce on a market opportunity with Donnarumma told he can leave PSG as Luis Enrique believes the 26-year-old does not fit his playing style.

The Italian keeper is now reportedly close to a move to the Etihad with Fabrizio Romano saying he will have a medical in Italy rather than Manchester due to the international break.

The transfer reporter has given the move his ‘here we go’ verdict with a long-term deal ‘agreed weeks ago’.

Romano said the move is ‘all done sealed’ with Donnarumma travelling to Manchester after Italy’s games with Estonia and Israel.

MORE ON CITY ON F365

👉 Romano reveals Man City huge transfer update with Ederson ‘here we go’ and Donnarumma ‘next’

👉 Haaland pulls ahead of Ekitike and Gyokeres in the Golden Boot race despite Man City defeat

👉 Guardiola blames Brighton loss on Man City players ‘forgetting’ most basic thing in football

The move for Donnarumma was also contingent on Ederson transferring to Fenerbahçe after a €13m fee was agreed.

Romano wrote on his X account: ‘BREAKING: Éderson to Fenerbahçe, here we go! Verbal agreement in place for Brazilian GK to join Fener. Fee around €13/14m to Man City for Éderson and as also personal terms are agreed with his agent Jorge Mendes and director Devin Özek. Up next: Donnarumma and City.’

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs also reported the news with Ederson set to make a move worth around €14m.

Jacobs added on X: ‘Manchester City have agreed a €14m fee for Ederson to leave for Fenerbahçe, but the deal will only be authorised if Gianluigi Donnarumma joins #MCFC. PSG’s asking price has dropped significantly from €50m earlier in the window. Clubs in talks to try and finalise.’

The arrival of Donnarumma to the Etihad would suggest bad news for Trafford who himself only joined this summer from Burnley.

The England U21 international would have hoped to be the outright number one but a disastrous showing against Tottenham has thrown doubt over whether he is ready for that role.

The 22-year-old will also have taken little confidence from his manager’s comments after the defeat to Brighton at the weekend.

On his No.1, Guardiola told Sky Sports: “No, I decide this for this game with James.

“Tomorrow we finish the transfer window and after we see what happens. The season is so long, ‘keepers always play a lot of games in the season.”

READ NEXT: Transfer Deadline Day, summer 2025: Follow it LIVE with F365…