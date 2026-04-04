Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has told the club to sign a Premier League midfielder who he thinks looks “like a Man Utd player” already.

United strengthened their side a good deal in the summer, with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Senne Lammens all positively impacting results in their debut campaigns.

With the Red Devils likely to secure Champions League football for next season, there’s a necessity for them to make further strides, particularly with the likes of Casemiro leaving.

United legend Giggs feels there’s a readymade player to replace him in the club’s sights.

He said on fan channel Webby & O’Neill: “First of all we’ve got to deal with our players who have gone out on loan, [Marcus] Rashford, [Jadon] Sancho, [Rasmus] Hojlund, we’ve got all them to deal with, but the priority is definitely midfield, I can see definitely two.

“It looks like [Kobbie] Mainoo is going to stay, Casemiro is going to go, [Manuel] Ugarte is going to go, and we need to strengthen midfield without a shadow of a doubt.

“I always like a left-footer in the team so I wouldn’t argue with [Adam] Wharton, I think he looks, to me, like a Man United player.

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“Somebody who can handle the ball, passes forward, runs forward, Premier League experience, all of them have got Premier League experience, so I wouldn’t be against that.

“[Elliot] Anderson I like as well, solid player. Plays every game, I can see a Wharton and Mainoo, an Anderson and Wharton, I can see all of those scenarios, it just depends, British players are a lot of money and what we’re able to spend. But we need two midfielders.”

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Anderson and Wharton are two of the main players who reportedly feature on United’s midfield shortlist at the moment.

Carlos Baleba was a favourite of United’s in the summer, but of late it has been suggested he’s not shown the standards that make him worth paying big money for.

Instead, Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali has surged up United’s shortlist, and though he’s also being eyed by some other huge clubs, it was suggested recently that if the Red Devils secure Champions League football, the Italian will favour a move to them.

If they are to land two midfielders, as is expected, it looks likely that Tonali could be one and one of the aforementioned English pair could be the other.

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