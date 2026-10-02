Gilberto Mora chooses between Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona with record-breaking transfer expected

Mexican wonderkid, Gilberto Mora, has a clear preference on where he wants to go next, with Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona learning the player’s fate.

Mora may only be 17 years of age, but he’s already a regular starter for both club and country. For Tijuana, the attacking midfielder has racked up an impressive five goals in seven matches this season. For Mexico, he’s already accrued 13 caps at senior level despite his tender age, and got the nod to start against England in the World Cup Round of 16 stage.

Understandably, Mora is on the radar of virtually every European giant you can think of, along with the heavyweights in England.

Our colleagues over on TEAMtalk recently brought news of Liverpool being the Mexican’s leading contender as far as Premier League sides go.

Their insider, Fraser Fletcher, added: “Liverpool have made direct contact with his representatives, underlining ‘serious interest’ from Anfield.”

Interest in Mora is also present at Spain’s big two, Real Madrid and Barcelona, and the latest from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke makes grim reading for Liverpool.

O’Rourke revealed Mora’s clear preference when the time comes to leave Tijuana is a move to Spain.

Liverpool facing Giberto Mora heartache

He stated: ‘Mexican wonderkid Gilberto Mora would prefer to move to Spain rather than join Liverpool next summer, sources have told Football Insider.’

The reporter added: ‘The Reds are long-term admirers of the attacking midfield prodigy, but are likely to find it difficult to fend off the interest from the pair of La Liga giants.

‘Sources say that Mora’s “preference” is to move and join either Real Madrid or Barcelona, rather than move straight into the Premier League.’

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On the subject of when Mora could move, a switch in 2027 is anticipated. The player turns 18 on October 14 and thus will be eligible for a transfer to Europe from the January window onwards.

Regarding cost, Mora’s eventual sale is expected to set the record for most expensive transfer in Liga MX history.

TEAMtalk have been told sources within the industry expect a fee in the £20m ballpark to be discussed, though FI stated Tijuana will aim high and initially demand £40m.

In any case, with the Liga MX record deal being Maxi Araujo’s $20m / £15m switch to Sporting CP in 2024, Mora’s move looks certain to set a new benchmark.