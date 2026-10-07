Liverpool ‘offer’ for record-breaking midfielder has gone in as ‘historic agreement’ claim emerges

Liverpool have made a bid for Gilberto Mora, with the Reds determined to bring him to Anfield in the January transfer window, according to a journalist.

Mora is one of the best young talents in world football and is a player that Liverpool are keen on signing.

The Club Tijuana star has already established himself as a major figure in the Mexico team and featured for his country at the 2026 World Cup in the summer.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder became the youngest footballer ever to turn out for Mexico at a World Cup when he played against South Africa – he was only 17 years and 240 days old at the time.

Earlier this month, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano suggested that Mora could be on the move soon.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Keep close eye to Gilberto Mora, the youngest goalscorer ever for Mexican national team.

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“This boy is special. This midfielder is special. 17 years old, born October 2008 and Gilberto Mora is considered in the industry as one of the best talents around in midfield.

“So we are talking about a player who has a lot of quality, who has a lot of potential, Clubs from Spain, from England and not only, are monitoring him.

“So there is a lot of attention from European top clubs. I’m sure in the near future there will be conversations with his camp because these clubs have already started working around Gilberto Mora to understand the price, to understand the possibility to bring him to Europe in the near future.

“So there is movement around Gilberto Mora who in Mexico is considered as the next big thing, and it’s going to be a very, very interesting situation to follow.”

Liverpool have bid for Gilberto Mora

It has now emerged that Liverpool have bid for Mora, for whom a “historic agreement” could be announced on October 14 – the day he turns 18.

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Journalist David Faitelson, who has 3.9million followers on X, has told TUDN: “I’m told in Tijuana that they received word from Gilberto Mora’s representative, a Brazilian woman named Rafaela Pimenta, that there’s an offer from an English club, in this case Liverpool, for a record-breaking sum exceeding $50 million for Xolos de Tijuana for Gilberto Mora, who turns 18 next week.”

Fellow journalist Leon Lecanda, who has 265,000 followers on X, said on ESPN: “I can say that on October 14, it’s very likely that a historic agreement will be announced with a major European club for Gil Mora, for a fee that will be the highest ever paid for a player moving from Liga MX abroad.”

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