Chelsea have had an improved offer for Jamie Gittens rejected by Borussia Dortmund, according to reports.

Gittens is one of the Blues’ top transfer targets and they are hoping to complete the signing before Tuesday’s Club World Cup deadline.

The England Under-21 winger scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 48 matches for Dortmund in 2024/25, and is one of the best available wingers in the market.

Both clubs will compete in the Club World Cup in the United States this month, and the German giants have already completed the signing of Jobe Bellingham — a club-record £32million sale for Sunderland.

Chelsea’s opening bid of £30m was rejected by Dortmund, but the Premier League side have returned with a fresh offer, which has also been turned down.

French journalist Fabrice Hawkins was first to report about a new bid worth €50m (£42m), and there is already an agreement in place between the Blues and the winger.

There was optimism that £42m would be enough for Chelsea to complete the signing in time for Tuesday’s Club World Cup deadline, but the Bundesliga side want more money.

According to Borussia Dortmund reporter Kevin Pinnow, it’s unlikely that any agreement will be reached after a ‘total package’ of €55m (£46.5m) was received.

Pinnow wrote on X: ‘Lightning from #Gittens to @RNBVB. Information off the table!

‘Chelsea has offered a total package of 55 million € ! Ricken and Kehl remain firm – they do not deviate from their demands.

‘In Dortmund no agreement is expected.’

Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has added that add-ons could be crucial in negotiations between Chelsea and Dortmund.

“The fees Sky in Germany are talking about for Chelsea to be able to buy Gittens, that can include performance-related add-ons,” he said.

“It depends how close that second Chelsea bid is to what Dortmund would want in an initial payment.

“If they can add make that up, potentially in achievable and more challenging add-ons, where Dortmund are satisfied it’s close enough to their asking price, it can be done.

“But they’re running out of time. Chelsea do want to sign Gittens, he wants to go, but if it doesn’t happen in this particular window that doesn’t mean it’s not going to happen.

“I wonder if there’s a little domino effect. Chelsea decided not to take up the option on Jadon Sancho, they need another left-sided player, and Dortmund will need one if Gittens leaves – they’ve asked to be kept in the loop over Sancho’s situation.”

