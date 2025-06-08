Chelsea are confident in signing Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens after seeing off competition from Arsenal, according to reports.

Gittens, who scored 12 goals and registered five assists for Dortmund last season, has emerged as one of Europe’s most promising wide attackers and is set to continue the recent trend of English talents developing in the Bundesliga before returning home.

Arsenal had shown serious interest in the wide forward, viewing him as a potential competitor for Gabriel Martinelli in Mikel Arteta’s front line.

However, the Gunners have been left disappointed, with Gittens preferring a move to west London.

According to The Boot Room, Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal with Dortmund, with talks centred around a fee in the region of €45m (£37m).

The Blues’ initial approach is said to have been around €35m (£29m), but the expectation is that a compromise will be reached early next week.

Gittens has already agreed a seven-year deal with Enzo Maresca’s side and is expected to join in time for their Club World Cup campaign.

In agreeing a long-term contract in west London, Gittens has brutally ‘snubbed’ Arsenal, choosing to ‘ignore’ their interest to ‘pursue a move to Chelsea‘.

Dortmund, meanwhile, are hoping to wrap up a move for Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham — brother of Jude — as part of their own Club World Cup preparations and expect Gittens to be gone by Tuesday.

Chelsea’s long-term interest in Gittens appears to have paid off. Recruitment chief Joe Shields is a long-time admirer, and the club are said to have done extensive background checks on the player.

According to TBR’s Graeme Bailey, Gittens “firmly believes he can progress at Stamford Bridge”, despite the attention from Arsenal.

“Chelsea have done their homework on Gittens and they were very impressed with everything that came back,” Bailey said.

“Joe Shields has long been a huge fan, but the club have done their due diligence on the player.

“Gittens firmly believes he can progress at Stamford Bridge and although Arsenal made a push for him, Chelsea were always seen as his preferred option.”

The move will also reunite Gittens with Liam Delap, who recently joined Chelsea following a breakthrough season at Ipswich Town.

The two played together at Manchester City’s academy and have represented England at multiple youth levels, most recently for the U21s in a 4-1 win over Austria last September.

Gittens came off the bench in that game, while Delap led the line from the start — and the pair look set to rekindle their partnership under Maresca.

While Chelsea continue to monitor Alejandro Garnacho’s situation at Manchester United, Gittens was made their top target on the left wing last month — and a deal now appears to be imminent.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are left to rue another missed opportunity in the market.