Borussia Dortmund forward Jamie Gittens is reportedly attracting interest from Premier League giants Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham.

Gittens, 20, followed in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho by joining Dortmund from Manchester City’s youth academy in 2020.

The England Under-21 winger made his Bundesliga debut in March 2022 when he was only 17 years old and scored his first senior goal for the German club five months later.

He has played regularly this season after scoring both goals in the 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on matchday one.

The young winger has also thrived in the Champions League this term, scoring another brace against Club Brugge and providing an assist in the emphatic 7-1 victory over Celtic.

Twenty goal contributions in 67 appearances for Dortmund is a very respectable return for a player who has never been a regular starter.

An England call-up feels inevitable for Gittens and he is reportedly catching the eyes of several clubs in his home country.

Borussia Dortmund want ‘mega’ money to sell Liverpool target

According to a report from German newspaper Bild (via Sport Witness), who cover the interest in Gittens from three Premier League clubs.

Indeed, his form in 2024/25 has attracted interest from Tottenham, Liverpool and Chelsea.

No figure is mentioned but it is claimed that Dortmund want a ‘mega deal’ to sell their young star.

Under contract until 2028, the Bundesliga giants are in a very strong position and will likely continue their track record of selling young players for large fees if Gittens does return to England.

Dortmund don’t just have an outstanding record when it comes to selling players for profit but are bloody brilliant at beating big clubs to the signings of young English players.

They notably won the race for Jude Bellingham’s signature in 2020, paying around £20million to land him from Birmingham City.

The German side made a tasty profit in July 2023, selling him to Real Madrid for a fee in the region of £100m.

Gittens is in the England Under-21 squad for the international break, with Ben Futcher’s side taking on Ukraine and Azerbaijan in their final EURO 2025 qualifiers.

He has one goal in nine caps at that level and could be a player to watch out for when Lee Carsley names his squad for next month’s Nations League matches against the Republic of Ireland and Greece.

Carsley handed Gittens his U21 debut and has called up several of his youth players to the senior squad during his interim spell.

The former Ireland international named a very attacking team for Thursday’s Nations League clash at home to Greece, which backfired on him as England lost 2-1.

Speaking after the defeat, Carsley vowed to keep an attacking approach going into Sunday’s clash against Finland.

“My position and my understanding of coaching, I want to attack,” he said.

“I think it’s a case of trying something different.

“The expectancy is that we just pick a team that beat Greece comfortably at Wembley. You’ve got to take into consideration the opposition are highly motivated and try and stop you.

“I don’t think (this approach is) something that you should rule out. At times we have to be creative, especially with the players that we’ve got, but, yeah, there was obviously a lot of challenges tonight.”