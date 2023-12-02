‘Give me Havertz’ – Bent cuts down 78-goal PL striker by admitting he’d rather have Arsenal man

Darren Bent has revealed he’d rather have Kai Havertz over Marcus Rashford at the moment, as he’s “not seen” the “unbelievable” side of the Manchester United striker all season.

Arsenal shelling £65million on Havertz after a seven-goal Premier League season was a decision that raised eyebrows. Indeed, he was Chelsea’s main striker last term and that would not have been clear from his measly returns.

Even more surprising was Mikel Arteta’s decision to utilise him as a central midfielder from the beginning of the season. While he’s dipped into other roles, that’s been his main one.

The German has struggled, he’s assisted just once all season, and his first Premier League goal was given to him on a plate as his teammates allowed him to take a penalty against Bournemouth. He did score a winner against Brentford, one of his best moments in an Arsenal shirt so far.

Despite a less than convincing start at the Emirates, former Premier League striker Bent would take him over Man Utd star Rashford.

“Right now, for what Arteta wants to do, yes. Currently where we are now, give me Havertz,” Bent said on talkSPORT.

“I don’t want Rashford at the minute. I don’t know what I’m getting from Rashford.

“Rashford has got two [goals]. For starters, he’s [Havertz] not appalling. This is not the lifetime achievement award.

“Last season, after the World Cup, Rashford was unbelievable. I’ve not seen that Rashford since. Right now, give me Kai Havertz over Rashford.”

Indeed, after bagging three goals in the World Cup, Rashford continued his good scoring form back at United last season. He scored 13 Premier League goals beyond that point, and helped his club to a third-placed finish.

It’s fair to say he’s dropped off this season, having scored just twice so far in 17 games in all competitions. That said, Havertz hasn’t fared any better.

Arteta clearly signed him for a reason, though. If the Arsenal boss was to be offered Rashford, surely he’d take him knowing what he’s capable of.

