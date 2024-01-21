‘Give me the ball!’ – Dortmund teammate reveals Jadon Sancho command in penalty row

Jadon Sancho wanted to take the penalty he won for Dortmund on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund’s Niclas Fullkrug has opened up on the heated exchange he had with Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho in the Bundesliga side’s 4-0 win over FC Koln on Saturday.

Sancho returned to Dortmund on loan last week having fallen out with Erik ten Hag, who banished him from the United first team.

The winger came off the bench to provide an assist in his first game back last weekend and was rewarded with a start against FC Koln, winning a penalty for his side with a jinking run into the box in the second half.

Fullkrug stepped up to convert the spot-kick, but only after a tete-a-tete with Sancho, who apparently approached him saying ‘give me the ball! Give me the ball!’

Sancho was quick to congratulate Fullkrug after he found the back of the net, and speaking after the game the striker confirmed Sancho was desperate to take the penalty.

“He asked me if it was okay if he shot. I then said: ‘No, I’ll do it today.’ Then he jumped right into it and said: ‘All right, hit it. Thank you for giving me the assist.’

“Normally I’m at the top with Marco (Reus) and Emre (Can). Jadon would definitely have converted it too. He really wanted to score his first goal for BVB again . That’s coming next week.”

Sancho’s loan deal with Dortmund does not include an option to buy with the club’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl anticipating plenty of interest in his services.

Asked to rate Dortmund’s chances of signing Sancho at the end of the campaign, Kehl said: “Realistically speaking, not that much.

“Manchester United paid over €85m for him two-and-a-half years ago and there was no way for us to secure a purchase option in a way that was economically viable. The salary is one thing, the transfer package is another.

“If he develops in the way we hope, then other clubs will become active in the summer and then he will probably be a category of player that will be difficult for Borussia Dortmund to afford. But we’ll see what happens in the summer.”

