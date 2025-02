As the dust settled on a high-quality tussle between Manchester City and Real Madrid, with the assembled Amazon pundits holding a wake for City’s season, one thought crossed our minds.

City had asked for it.

Not because the Premier League champions had thrown away another lead late on, allowing a slender 2-1 advantage to become a mountainous 3-2 deficit before next week’s return match in Spain.

For the full article, please click here.