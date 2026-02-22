Oliver Glasner insisted he did not intend to disrespect Crystal Palace supporters after fans unfurled a banner reading “fans disrespected – Glasner finished” during Sunday’s 1-0 win over Wolves.

The message was a response to the Palace manager telling supporters to “stay humble” in the wake of criticism following Thursday’s Conference League draw with Zrinjski Mostar, remarks which sparked audible boos before kick-off at Selhurst Park.

There are even reports that Palace hopes to convince Gareth Southgate to replace Glasner.

A second banner criticising the board was also displayed, and there were chants of “one-nil to the humble boys” after Evann Guessand’s 90th-minute winner secured three points against the Premier League’s bottom side.

Glasner applauded the home support at full-time, receiving a mixed reaction, and moved to clarify his comments in his post-match press conference.

“It’s the way fans can express their opinion,” he said of the banners, “because otherwise, they can’t tell you.

“It’s completely fine. Everybody can tell what he thinks and I do the same. I say what I think is the right thing.

“There were a few boos and there was a banner. That’s completely fine. But I will always say what I think, what I believe. I think I never disrespected anyone.

“This is why I disagree, because everybody who knows me has a huge respect for everyone, regardless of their position, regardless of their skin colour, regardless of their religion, regardless of everything.

“The fans can be disappointed, absolutely. We are disappointed. We are frustrated. And I think I’m the one most of all because I’m so ambitious.

“I want always more and more and more. And I said to the players, I think maybe I pushed too hard. And I take this criticism.

“It’s completely fine. What was important is that they supported the team. They helped to win the game.

“If they feel disrespected, they feel it. I didn’t mean to disrespect anyone. Then it was maybe the wrong words taken.

“But on the other side, I will always say what I think is right, and I’m telling this to my children maybe weekly.

“Stay humble. Never forget where you’re coming from.

“If somebody felt to be disrespected, then I want to say sorry because I never want to disrespect anyone.”

Glasner also addressed his own position directly amid suggestions his future could be under scrutiny.

“If the club believes they will have a better result, I don’t want to stand in the way,” he said. “This is what I wanted to express.

“If the players believe with a different manager that they will do better, I don’t want to stand in the way, because I can’t do anything, the players have to do it.

“But, as I spoke to the players, they had the best two years of their life, and they are believing in it.

“The club is the same. If the club had said, we are not really convinced, then it would be better to make a change, but it’s completely the opposite.

“The club believes, the players believe. And of course, I always believe in the team.”

