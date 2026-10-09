The Premier League bosses are being predictably reserved when asked about Manchester City and an appropriate punishment for their 114 breaches of financial fair play.

Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa would “prefer not to make any comments”, Brighton’s Fabian Hurzeler “can only concentrate on what we are doing” and as the press conference lines continue to drip through we have no doubt other managers will take a similar ‘why are you asking me?’ stance. They will all have been briefed by their clubs to keep schtum.

Nottingham Forest boss Oliver Glasner was slightly more generous with his thoughts on the matter, hitting on a “wish” that we’re certain all others will share.

“Let’s wait until the final verdict is spoken, but my wish is just that this is quick.

“We didn’t know with Palace if we were in the Europa League or Conference League and then it was ‘you will hear on Thursday’ and then that became Monday, because it was always delayed.

“Then we got the final verdict ten days before the Conference League started. And that’s why I think this must be [completed] as soon as possible.

“There is still damage for the Premier League, not just in England. It’s a big topic all over the world, especially in Europe. The most important thing is the integrity of the league because as soon as the fans can’t trust it, they won’t watch it any more.”

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We’re at risk of City’s ‘sham’ sponsorship scheme turning this is into a ‘sham’ Premier League season.

City have already lodged their appeal and that process should take no longer than 12 weeks; the panel must deliver their verdict within 30 days of the final day of the hearing.

Allowing for a two-week holiday shutdown of the process over the Christmas period, we should hear the outcome of the appeal by mid-February at the latest.

The original independent panel will also need to decide on the sanctions that should be applied to City. There’s no official timeframe for this process, but it’s claimed it will run concurrently with the appeal to ensure a swift application of penalties if City aren’t successful.

But it’s unlikely to end there. City can then launch an appeal against those sanctions within 14 days as Everton did – knocking their 10-point penalty down to six – before the 12 weeks plus 30 days clock starts again.

It means the whole process – the current appeal, sanctions decision and sanctions appeal – may not be complete until mid-June, after the end of the current Premier League season.

The Premier League has declined to comment if any sanction would be applied to this season or in 2027/28 if that is the case.

Imagine knowing that Manchester City are going to be relegated for the last three months of the campaign while watching them go on their merry way to another Premier League title. The stakeholders of all other clubs would be furious and the league would be a joke.

It’s why there’s already suggestions from some – Gary Lineker, for one – that Man City should just accept they’ve done something wrong and eat any punishment that comes their way; that sentiment will only grow as the season goes on, with the integrity of the Premier League not just at risk but shattered.

Premier League managers aren’t currently in a position to voice their anger at City for what they’ve done and an appropriate punishment will hopefully make things right, or as close to right as possible.

But they will all surely share Glasner’s “wish that is it quick”, as delays only serve to harm the reputations of everyone involved and ramp up the hostility towards Manchester City, which is already at never-before-seen levels for a club in English football.

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