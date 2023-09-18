Glazers defended as pair of Ten Hag signings blamed for Man Utd defeat to Brighton

Manchester United owners the Glazers are a problem but are not solely to blame for defeat to Brighton on Saturday, insists Ally McCoist, who pointed the finger at a pair of players.

United suffered their third defeat of the season on Saturday, as they were torn apart by Brighton at Old Trafford, leaving Erik ten Hag’s side 13th in the table with just six points from their opening five games of the season.

Criticism of the Glazer family comes after every defeat and Gary Neville claimed the only “crisis is off the pitch” as he again slammed the American owners.

But McCoist believes it’s unfair to lay the blame for the sh*tshow against the Seagulls wholly on the villains who control the club.

McCoist said on talkSPORT: “There’s one or two problems at Manchester United, some bigger than others. The Glazers are obviously a problem but to be fair, it’s not the Glazers who are dropping Welbeck for that run from the middle of the park, that was Casemiro.

“It’s not the Glazers who are diving into a tackle to stop Gross for the second goal, that was Martinez. I tend to agree that I think the players need to take more responsibility.

“However, I look at United, I look at Chelsea and I look at a lot of big clubs, and they must be scratching their heads at the difference of the level of recruitment of the team that beat them on Saturday, Brighton.”

United face the challenge of Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich in their Champions League opener on Wednesday and Ten Hag has explained how he believes his side can get the better of the German giants despite their poor run of form.

He said: “Bayern Munich I think is one of the favourites to win the Champions League so we have to be good there.

“But I think I have already explained what we need there – we need character, belief, resilience, determination, absolutely.”

