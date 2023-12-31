‘We’re going alright’ – Postecoglou drops coy response at Tottenham title chances

Ange Postecoglou said his side are “going alright” when asked if Tottenham are in the title race, as he also stated he saw “more growth” towards where he wants them to be.

If you were to cut about of month of Spurs’ season out, they would be going fantastically. Indeed, in the space of five games between November and December, Postecoglou’s side lost four games and drew one.

Those all came after two of their most influential players – Micky van de Ven and James Maddison – got injured in the same game. Other than that, Tottenham have lost just once, and are working their way back up the table.

Without that month, they might still be top, where they were after 10 games. Unfortunately for Spurs, that’s not how things work, though a run of four wins in the last five games has helped them back to within a point of the top four.

Postecoglou’s response regarding whether or not his side are back in the title race was a coy one after the latest of those wins – 3-1 against Bournemouth.

“We’re going alright. Not according to everybody but we are three points off the top so we’re going alright,” he told BBC.

He also feels his side are trending in the right direction and getting closer to where he wants them to be, whether that will constitute a good season in the end or not.

“We’re trying to build something. I’m at pains to keep repeating myself but we’re trying to build a team that plays a bit differently and has some resilience and you can only gain that through tough times,” Postecoglou said.

“Some of that is self inflicted with suspensions but we’ve had a lot of injures. We haven’t wanted to make excuses and we’re still in there and fighting.

“We’re three points off the top so if that is the difference between having a great season and where we are I’ll take it. When you’re trying to build something you will undoubtedly come up against some challenges.

“I am seeing progress. Sometimes it is not tangible and not football or results, sometimes it is just the team growing. There was more growth today.”

Arsenal lost on the same day as Spurs, while Liverpool will lose Mohamed Salah to the African Cup of Nations now. Tottenham also lose Heung-min Son to the Asia Cup, but that other sides might struggle could allow them to capitalise.

