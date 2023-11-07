Goldbridge hits back at ‘malicious’ Rashford claim after ‘overreaction’ from ‘very poor’ Man Utd man

Social media personality Mark Goldbridge has defended himself after Marcus Rashford told his Manchester United fan channel to “stop spreading malicious rumours”.

The Red Devils forward has struggled this season, scoring once in the Premier League so far.

As well as receiving criticism for his performances on the pitch, Rashford has recently been slammed for going to a nightclub on the night of a 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City.

His night out was pre-planned for his birthday and while many believe a dinner would have been acceptable, going out partying is apparently crossing the line given the result in the Manchester derby on the same day.

There is no doubt over his long-term future at Old Trafford after he penned a new contract in the summer.

MEDIAWATCH: Inside Rashford’s ‘late-night antics’: pre-planned ‘intimate’ birthday party before training next morning

However, Rashford replied to a post from ‘The United Stand’ on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption “Rashford’s future in doubt?”, telling them to “stop spreading malicious rumours”.

Goldbridge, who owns the Manchester United fan channel, defended his right to discuss Rashford’s poor form and said the player ‘overreacted’ to the social media post, which is something “top players” don’t do.

“From our point of view, it’s simply about what is Marcus Rashford’s future at Manchester United?,” Goldbridge told talkSPORT.

“He’s been a key and important figure for Manchester United for the first year of [Erik] ten Hag’s reign but this season he’s been very, very poor.

“He’s the best-paid player at Manchester United, he’s the star of the team and yet, he’s not performing.

“We’ve got a young player in [Alejandro] Garnacho coming through. If he starts performing in the absence of Rashford’s consistency, what is the future for Marcus Rashford?

“There’s absolutely no way he’s up for sale and we didn’t even mention that so it’s an overreaction from a player that really in my opinion should be focusing on Manchester United, training and getting himself back in form and not spending time on Twitter because I don’t think the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and top players do that.”

Rashford – who is statistically the worst finisher in the Premier League this season – was not fit enough to play in the win at Fulham on Saturday but was in attendance to see his side finally pick up a win.

Erik ten Hag’s comments before the Premier League game at Craven Cottage hinted that Rashford could be in contention to play against Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Following the team announcement, Ten Hag told MUTV: “(Rashford) is OK, but not OK to start. He is not fit enough to start but it is about players who are available.

“Garnacho can do the job very well, we have seen that often so I am confident.”

READ MORE: Man Utd top scorers against Big Six: Anthony Martial remains biggest goal threat v Man City