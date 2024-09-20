Newcastle ‘ready to swoop’ for new England star as club size sparks fear they ‘could lose out’

Premier League side Newcastle United are interested in signing England international Angel Gomes from Lille, according to reports.

Gomes left Manchester United on a free transfer in August 2020 having came through their youth academy, signing a five-year contract with French club Lille.

He was instantly loaned out to Boavista in Portugal and did not make his Lille debut until the following August against Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1.

The 24-year-old started out as a wide player, moving into the centre of the pitch in 2022/23 under Paulo Fonseca.

Developing well in France, the playmaker was a regular in Lee Carsley’s England Under-21 side, helping the Young Lions win the European Under-21 Championship in 2023.

Carsley is currently in interim charge of the England senior team and called up several players from that side for the Nations League fixtures against the Republic of Ireland and Finland earlier this month.

Gomes – who is good enough for Manchester City, according to Nicky Butt – was one of those U21 stars included, joining Noni Madueke, Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Gordon, Levi Colwill, Rico Lewis and Tino Livramento in the squad.

The London-born deep-lying midfielder made his senior debut against Ireland and started against Finland at Wembley three days later.

His involvement with England has propelled Gomes’ name into the spotlight and there is lots of speculation about his future at Lille.

Significantly, Gomes is out of contract in 2025 and can agree a pre-contract with a club from January 1.

Newcastle eyeing swoop for ex-Man Utd youngster after England debut

Newcastle are one of the clubs being linked with a move for the former Man Utd youngster and a fresh report from Football Insider says they are ‘keen’ on signing him next year.

Indeed, the Magpies have ‘concrete interest’ in signing Gomes but they are not alone, with several Premier League clubs interested and teams ‘across Europe monitoring him’.

The report adds:

Newcastle are just one of the Premier League sides ready to swoop for Gomes, who won the Under-17 World Cup and Under-21 European Championships with England in his youth. The Magpies are without continental football in the 2024-25 campaign and could lose out on the midfielder if more established sides firm up their interest.

The same website also has an update on the fitness of Newcastle striker Callum Wilson.

In a ‘crushing blow’ for Eddie Howe, it is believed that Wilson will not return until next month due to a back problem.

Howe could have some tinkering to do for Saturday’s trip to Fulham with star striker Alexander Isak a ‘major doubt’ after being forced off at half time against Wolves last weekend.

The Swede could play wearing a protective mask after catching a trailing arm at Molineux.

“I think it was more his eye. I’m not 100 percent sure but I knew he had to come off,” said Howe.

Asked if he thought it was serious, Howe added: “I absolutely hope not as he’s such an important player for us. But I don’t know.”

