Real Sociedad are in talks to sign Manchester City left-back Sergio Gomez after opting not to buy Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney, according to reports.

Man City paid €15million for Gomez in August 2022, landing him from Belgian outfit Anderlecht.

The Spaniard has only played 38 times for the Premier League champions, starting a grand total of 10 games, four of which came in 2023/24.

Minutes have been very hard to come by with Pep Guardiola preferring natural centre-backs in the left-back position. Josko Gvardiol thrived in that position in his debut campaign in the Premier League.

MORE ON MAN CITY FROM F365

👉 Man City boycott by Premier League clubs mooted if expulsion off table

👉 Man City explainer: What Premier League rules do they want scrapped? And which rivals support them?

Joao Cancelo left the club as a result of Guardiola’s approach, with Gomez staying to provide cover for Gvardiol, Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji.

His time at the Etihad could be coming to an end, however, with Spanish outfit Real Sociedad in the market for a new left-back.

Arsenal defender to be replaced by Man City man?

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Sociedad have ‘opened talks’ to sign Gomez from City.

The Spaniard is ‘expected to leave’ the club this summer, it is added.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Real Sociedad open talks to sign left back Sergio Gomez from Man City, initial negotiations taking place. Gomez, expected to leave Man City this summer and Real Sociedad are looking for Kieran Tierney replacement. Tierney returns to Arsenal and Real like Gomez.’

Sociedad’s desire for a new left-back comes following the end of Tierney’s loan spell from Premier League club Arsenal.

The Scottish international played 26 times across all competitions for the La Liga side in 23/24, with much of his campaign characteristically being hampered by injuries.

It would be very surprising to see Tierney stay at Arsenal but there is not a lot of talk about where he might end up.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365

👉 Arsenal summer priorities ranked: Sell Hale End duo, Zinchenko and sign new midfielder

👉 Arsenal suffer double transfer blow with Milan ‘closing in’ on striker as teenager snubs Gunners

A report from Football Insider has claimed that a return to Celtic could be on the cards, though this feels pretty unlikely.

The report does say that Tierney would ‘love’ to play for the Bhoys again and would ‘jump at the opportunity’.

Wage demands might make a move impossible as the 27-year-old is currently on over £100,000 a week.

Celtic will also struggle to meet Arsenal’s demands, with Tierney’s salary making a loan deal ‘complicated’.

The Gunners reportedly want to ‘recoup most of their £25m outlay’ on the Scot.

More: Arsenal news | Man City news | Who will win the Ballon d’Or?