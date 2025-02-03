According to reports, FC Porto’s Nico Gonzalez ‘fits the profile of midfielder’ Pep Guardiola wants at Manchester City, who are ‘attempting to’ sign him on deadline day.

Gonzalez joined the Portuguese giants from FC Barcelona for €8.44million in July 2023.

He has impressed this season, scoring seven and making six assists in 29 appearances across all competitions.

The Spaniard’s form has not gone unnoticed, with Guardiola reportedly interested in bringing him to Man City.

Gonzalez is capable of playing defensive midfield and higher up as a No. 8.

The Premier League champions have surprisingly not signed a new No. 6 in the January transfer window.

They have missed the injured Rodri dearly and addressing that position was expected to be a priority for Guardiola, who has instead improved up front with the signing of Omar Marmoush and in central defence by buying Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis.

Gonzalez could be the anticipated addition, though the Cityzens – who are fourth in the Premier League – are running out of time to complete the signing.

According to The Athletic, ‘negotiations are ongoing’ between Porto and Man City, who ‘are attempting to complete a deadline day move’.

The report emphasises that there is lots to do in a short space of time, with the transfer window closing at 11pm on Monday, meaning there is ‘no guarantee’ a deal will be done.

There is also ‘no agreement’ in place with the player or club as Guardiola also considers an offer for Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz.

City’s interest in Gonzalez was first reported last week, with Porto making it clear from the off that the player’s £50m release clause must be triggered for a deal to happen.

Sky Sports journalist Ben Ransom adds that a deal will be far from straightforward for City.

“He’s a player Man City really like,” Ransom said.

“Midfield has been a problem for City this season in the absence of the injured Rodri, so Gonzalez fits the bill. He’s a player City have scouted extensively.

“Gonzalez’s dad, Fran, who was a player for Deportivo, has worked in City’s academy and City, when Nico was 14 and 16 tried to sign him twice.

“He has now impressed at Porto in the 18 months since his move from Barcelona.

“It’s the move from Barca that actually makes this move tricky because negotiations are revolving over the fee. The player has a £50m release clause and as it stands Porto want that paid in full.

“That’s due in part because Barcelona have a 40 per cent sell-on clause, so that would quite a chunk on any potential fee.

“There’s also a second element to this deal where Porto can buy half of that fee from Barca for €6m. So, essentially, they can reduce that outlay to €18m IF City pay the full release clause.

“However, City are playing hard ball. They don’t want to mee that valuation as thing stand.

“This deal is a bit of a wait and see. One source has told me that if City do not meet the release clause the deal would be off and that would be their transfer window over.

“But this is transfer deadline day and we know money talks. The two clubs are talking so there could still be some movement.”

