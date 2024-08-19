Good news and bad news as Pep Guardiola’s Man City paint a target on their backs

Pep Guardiola was left impressed by his side’s excellent start in their 2-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday but warned that the season had only just begun.

Guardiola added that while he was impressed the performance came as no surprise and was what he expected to see from his squad.

He lauded his team’s efforts after a pre-season that offered him little time to work with the players and outlined the next steps for the club.

Guardiola believes that every other team will be out to knock Man City down a peg and feels that maintaining their standards will be key.

“I am so impressed but not surprised,” the manager said.

“That’s what I expect for this level and commitment.

“It’s such a privilege and honour to be manager of this club and players. To do this after winning so well and lack of preparation.

“The good news is we won; the bad news is we have 70 more games. We will prepare Ipswich and West Ham before the international break and after that we will have the team for the season.”

Erling Haaland scored the opening goal of the season with a crisp finish past Chelsea goalkeeper Roberto Sanchez which ensured that he took that honour for the third consecutive season.

As he starts his third season at the Etihad, the Norwegian striker made his 100th appearance for the Club, and increased his scoring record to an amazing 91 goals.

With Norway not in the Euros Haaland is in great shape coming into the campaign and Guardiola has backed him to boss defences.

“I had the feeling that he feels better than last season at this stage,” Guardiola added.

“Always he felt tired but with the Euros not being there, he is rested and feels good.

“The goal was magnificent. They review the goal with Rico Lewis. His contribution was defensively and in midfield too.

“These are numbers like Messi and Ronaldo, that controlled everything in the last decade. His numbers are that level. To do that in this country is unbelievable.”

Guardiola revealed that he has told his players to carry themselves as the champions of England throughout the campaign and felt the win over Chelsea was a solid start.

“If you are the best team in England for 38 games, you are going to defend the crown,” Guardiola said.

“We have to behave like we were, a champion team. Especially in the bad moments, I like to see that.

“I said we would have to suffer, this defines the best teams. In the bad moments, we were composed and we did it.”

Man City face Premier League new boys Ipswich Town on Saturday 24 August at the Etihad before a trip to West Ham the following weekend.