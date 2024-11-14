Anthony Gordon opens up on Tuchel meeting after Chelsea clash – ‘I was desperate to work with him’

Something that has become clear over the years is the fact Anthony Gordon didn’t really enjoy playing for Everton as much as first thought.

Gordon’s move to Newcastle United caused quite the stir at Goodison Park, and has since been booed on return to the club he spent his early years at.

It had also been reported this summer that he came close to a move to his boyhood club’s arch-rivals Liverpool, though nothing materialised on that front.

In 2022, Gordon came close to moving from Everton to Chelsea, with incoming England boss Thomas Tuchel favouring a move for the winger.

The news divided opinion at the time, but Tuchel may have been ahead of the curve considering Gordon’s form since moving to St James’ Park.

Last month, the 23-year-old signed a new ‘long-term’ deal at the club where he has scored 15 goals, joining in January 2023 for £45m. He has quickly become a fan favourite on Tyneside.

On the potential move, Gordon said: “It was quite close to be honest. I was desperate to go at the time and work with him (Tuchel) especially.

“I felt like my style would suit his style of play – the way he was playing at Chelsea was very exciting for me. It was a big opportunity for me that didn’t end up happening and I’m looking forward to getting to work with him a couple of years later.”

Judging by Tuchel’s love for Gordon, we can surely expect to see plenty of him for England.

“I spoke to him after a game we played against Chelsea when I played for Everton. I shook his hand and… he said some really complimentary things to me that I’ll keep to myself. I felt a lot of warmth from him which then, in turn, made me really want to play for him but I didn’t get that chance.”

Should Gordon have made the move to Stamford Bridge in 2022, he could have been one of Tuchel’s last signings as Blues boss as the German was sacked early into that season.

Disagreements with the hierarchy at a number of Tuchel’s previous clubs have almost become the norm with the the Champions League winner.

His England contract is just 18 months long, giving the sense that is World Cup 2026 glory or bust, but if you were to back one manager in tournament football to go the distance with the current crop of talent in the England squad, it is Tuchel.