According to reports, Liverpool’s interest in Anthony Gordon ‘became the talk of the Three Lions camp’ during the European Championships.

Gordon was one of the standout performers in the Premier League last season as he grabbed eleven goals and ten assists in his 35 appearances.

Despite this, Newcastle were open to letting the England international leave in the summer as they moved to balance the books and avoid a points deduction for breaching Profit and Sustainability rules.

The winger, Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes were linked with exits before Newcastle found a compromise as Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson were sold to Brighton and Nottm Forest respectively.

Gordon’s proposed move to Liverpool was close at one stage and it’s even been claimed that a medical was booked.

A cash-plus-player swap deal was discussed and Gordon was open to returning home, but this transfer collapsed after Liverpool refused to meet Newcastle’s demands.

A report from The Daily Mail claims ‘Liverpool were unwilling to go north of Newcastle’s minimum expectation of £80million, or include defender Jarell Quansah as part of the package’.

Before this, Gordon’s ‘own hopes had been raised’ and ‘he became the talk of the Three Lions camp’.

‘Did Gordon want to go? At no point had he thought about leaving Newcastle. He was, and is, happy in the North East. ‘But this was Liverpool, his boyhood club, the Champions League and a move home, closer to his parents and two brothers. So yes, he would have gone, had a deal been agreed. ‘Gordon’s own hopes had been raised. He confided in some of his England team-mates, and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold was soon singing, ‘He’s coming home, he’s coming home…’. It became the talk of the Three Lions camp.’

Gordon barely featured for England at Euro 2024. This is despite mass calls from fans and pundits for the Newcastle star to start ahead of Phil Foden on the left flank.

The report has also revealed the ‘real reason’ why Southgate opted to bench Gordon at Euro 2024.