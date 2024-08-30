Arsenal plan shock ‘approach’ for Newcastle star as ‘big admirer’ Edu ‘expresses interest’

Arsenal are keen on signing Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon with director of football Edu Gaspar a ‘big admirer’, according to a report.

Newcastle paid Everton a reported £40million plus £5m in add-ons for Gordon in the 2023 January transfer window.

After a stuttering start to life at St James’ Park, the England international shone in 2023/24, scoring 12 and assisting 11 in 48 appearances across all competitions.

His form away from home left a lot to be desired though, only contributing to four goals on the road in the Premier League.

The England Clamour was off the charts at this summer’s European Championship but it was not enough for Gareth Southgate to give him proper minutes in Germany.

Gordon returned to Newcastle for pre-season amidst rumours of a surprise move to Liverpool.

The Reds were reportedly offered the chance to sign the former Everton youngster in June with the Magpies desperately looking to raise funds in order to avoid a financial breach.

They ended up flogging Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest and Yankuba Minteh to Brighton for a combined £65m, bringing financial relief to the north east.

Newcastle did not need to sell Gordon – or any star player for that matter – from July but rumours kept circulating, with some reports claiming that the 23-year-old’s head might have been turned by Liverpool’s interest.

The winger is not expected to leave Newcastle on deadline day but his long-term future at the club is up in the air.

Liverpool are likely to still be keeping tabs on the player’s situation and Arsenal are also believed to be keen.

Arsenal ‘express interest’ in signing Newcastle forward Gordon

This is according to the Daily Mail, where it is claimed that the Gunners ‘have expressed an interest in Gordon’, who ‘is set to stay at Newcastle beyond Friday’s deadline’.

Newcastle fans are boosted by the fact ‘preliminary talks over a new contract have opened’ but Arsenal’s interest appears to be genuine.

It is claimed that the club’s director of football Edu is ‘a big admirer’ and has Gordon ‘on a list of players identified as future targets’.

There is a chance Arsenal ‘make an approach next summer’, though ‘Gordon is happy at Newcastle’ and enjoys playing for Eddie Howe.

The report adds:

However, there is no denying that the club’s talks with Liverpool at the end of June had an unsettling impact, as the Magpies battled to avoid a breach of PSR rules and considered selling Gordon to his boyhood club. The Reds refused to meet Newcastle’s demands but their interest remains. Sporting director Paul Mitchell has since arrived at St James’ Park and he was determined not to lose Gordon this window, as was Howe. It means the England star is set to remain on Tyneside for this season at least.

