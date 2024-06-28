Liverpool have ‘contacted’ Premier League rivals Newcastle United over a deal to sign England winger Anthony Gordon, according to reports.

Gordon burst onto the scene at Everton in 2021, scoring four and assisting two goals to help them avoid relegation to the Championship.

The 23-year-old was an important player under Frank Lampard but forced his way out of Goodison Park in the 2023 January transfer window amidst interest from Newcastle.

The Magpies paid around £45million to land Gordon from the Toffees in a deal that raised many eyebrows.

People were not sure what Eddie Howe saw in the winger to be willing to bring him in for such a big fee.

One goal in his first 18 appearances for the club didn’t help but Gordon really got going at St James’ Park at the start of the 2023/24 season.

It takes a big person to admit when they are wrong and we did just that about our initial opinion of Anthony Gordon as a player in an opinion piece last December.

Gordon finished the campaign with 11 goals and 10 assists in 35 Premier League appearances but failed to produce a goal contribution in the Champions League.

His fine form earned him a spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for this summer’s European Championship.

Despite the incredible Clamour, Gordon has only played a few minutes at Euro 2024 as the Three Lions underwhelm in Germany.

His stock has never been higher though, and there appears to be interest coming from a Premier League rival.

Liverpool ‘very keen’ on England player starring at Newcastle

In a surprising move given the player’s Everton ties and potential asking price, Liverpool have ‘contacted’ Newcastle, asking about the signing of Gordon, according to HITC.

The ‘enquiry’ has been made with the Magpies ‘bracing themselves for interest to emerge’ with midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and striker Alexander Isak being linked with several clubs.

An ‘opening approach’ has indeed arrived from Liverpool, who are ‘very keen on’ the England forward.

It is claimed that the club’s scouts and analysts have been looking at Gordon with new head coach Arne Slot eager to bolster his attack.

There is also interest from French giants Paris Saint-Germain, who Newcastle will be a lot happier to sell to.

The HITC report states:

Liverpool’s scouting and analytical departments are believed to have highlighted Gordon as someone whose potential could take him to the very top of the game. HITC understands that new Reds boss Arne Slot is keen to add to the club’s attacking pool which is already full of outstanding options but with the futures of Mo Salah and Luis Diaz somewhat up in the air, it is not a surprise to see them look at someone of the calibre of Gordon. HITC is also told that French giants Paris Saint-Germain through their footballing chief Luis Campos, who has pushed the claims of Gordon, also hold a strong interest as he feels the 23-year-old forward is a huge talent.

Newcastle are expected to make one big sale this summer with the Premier League and their pesky Profit and Sustainability rules breathing down their neck.

